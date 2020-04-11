To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 11 April

Horses racing on dirt
Timeform select the best bets at Tampa Bay
Timeform select the best bets from Tampa Bay on Saturday...

"...his form when trained by Jessica Harrington in Ireland reads well..."

Timeform on Channel Stuffer

#9 Strum and Pluck - R4 Tampa Bay (18:45)

Strum and Pluck hasn't cut much ice in two turf starts but she's a filly very much bred for dirt and now gets to run on the main track for the first time. She is expected to step up considerably on what she's shown so far and can get the better of likely favourite Poznan.

#1 Empty Holster - R5 Tampa Bay (19:15)

Empty Holster shaped with a bit of promise when seventh over C&D on debut a fortnight ago and should move forward with that experience under her belt. Cask has been gelded since last seen and can come out best of the rest. Danceronthebeach is another worth looking at.

#8 Channel Stuffer - R9 Tampa Bay (21:15)

Channel Stuffer has been off the track for the best part of two years but he looks worth chancing on his US debut. His form when trained by Jessica Harrington in Ireland reads well and he should go close if able to replicate that. U S Army Corps may prove best of the opposition.

Tampa (US) 11th Apr (R4 7f Mdn Claim)

Saturday 11 April, 6.45pm

Back Lay
Commanders Intent
Diamond Dreamer
The Equinest
Three Olivez
Duke Of Hearts
Buffalo Max
City Cat
Poznan
Strum And Pluck
Ares Warrior
Enjoy Baseball
Tampa (US) 11th Apr (R5 1m Mdn Claim)

Saturday 11 April, 7.15pm

Back Lay
Empty Holster
Cloudbased
Danceronthebeach
Medal Of Fact
Battle Creek
Cask
A Day With Chris
Valuable Pillow
Just A Duke
Tampa (US) 11th Apr (R9 1m Mdn)

Saturday 11 April, 9.15pm

Back Lay
Strike The Top
Beachwalker
Blue Solo
Astroturf
U S Army Corps
Our Man Luke
Channel Stuffer
Small Talk
Captainontherocks
Timeform,

