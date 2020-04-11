Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 11 April

#9 Strum and Pluck - R4 Tampa Bay (18:45)

Strum and Pluck hasn't cut much ice in two turf starts but she's a filly very much bred for dirt and now gets to run on the main track for the first time. She is expected to step up considerably on what she's shown so far and can get the better of likely favourite Poznan.

#1 Empty Holster - R5 Tampa Bay (19:15)

Empty Holster shaped with a bit of promise when seventh over C&D on debut a fortnight ago and should move forward with that experience under her belt. Cask has been gelded since last seen and can come out best of the rest. Danceronthebeach is another worth looking at.

#8 Channel Stuffer - R9 Tampa Bay (21:15)

Channel Stuffer has been off the track for the best part of two years but he looks worth chancing on his US debut. His form when trained by Jessica Harrington in Ireland reads well and he should go close if able to replicate that. U S Army Corps may prove best of the opposition.

