Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 30 December

#6 Mr. Shortandsimple - Aqueduct R2 (17:58)

Mr. Shortandsimple was an impressive maiden claiming winner on his penultimate start before finding the competition a bit too tough last time. Today's drop in class will suit and this lightly-raced type can get back on track.

#7 Masked - Turf Paradise R3 (20:14)

Masked is basically unproven on dirt (only tried once when on debut), but has a run-style that should suit the surface and a pedigree that suggests it won't be an issue. He can get the better of likely main market rival Rate For Me, who arrives at the top of his game.

#11 Magnetique - Aqueduct R8 (20:58)

Magnetique has posted some fair efforts in maiden special weight company and is taken to get off the mark dropping into a maiden claimer for the first time. Maru was only beaten narrowly in a similar race to this last month and rates the main danger.

