Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 30 December

Horses running on dirt
Timeform pick out the best US bets on Monday
Timeform pick out the best bets at Aqueduct and Turf Paradise on Monday...

"...is taken to get off the mark dropping into a maiden claimer for the first time..."

Timeform on Magnetique

#6 Mr. Shortandsimple - Aqueduct R2 (17:58)

Mr. Shortandsimple was an impressive maiden claiming winner on his penultimate start before finding the competition a bit too tough last time. Today's drop in class will suit and this lightly-raced type can get back on track.

#7 Masked - Turf Paradise R3 (20:14)

Masked is basically unproven on dirt (only tried once when on debut), but has a run-style that should suit the surface and a pedigree that suggests it won't be an issue. He can get the better of likely main market rival Rate For Me, who arrives at the top of his game.

#11 Magnetique - Aqueduct R8 (20:58)

Magnetique has posted some fair efforts in maiden special weight company and is taken to get off the mark dropping into a maiden claimer for the first time. Maru was only beaten narrowly in a similar race to this last month and rates the main danger.

Recommended bets

#6 Mr. Shortandsimple – Aqueduct R2 (17:58)
#7 Masked – Turf Paradise R3 (20:14)
#11 Magnetique – Aqueduct R8 (20:58)

