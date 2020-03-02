Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 2 March

Parx (US) 2nd Mar (R9 1m1f Allw)
Monday 2 March, 5.55pm
|Try Flying
|Luvinmeiseasy
|Immunity
|Spider Jorgensen
|Nileator
|Terrys Charm
Timeform identify bets at Parx and Turf Paradise on Monday...
"... he just about has the best form on offer..."
Timeform on Skychief
#3 Luvinmeiseasy - Parx R9 (21:31)
Luvinmeiseasy secured the hat-trick here with plenty to spare last time, and he has the best form on offer by a fair margin. He should prove difficult to beat if running to his best. Terry's Charm was a distant third behind Luvinmeiseasy last time and may offer the greatest threat.
#2 Mr Shook - Turf Paradise R5 (21:48)
Mr Shook has been below his best the last twice but he enjoyed a productive 2019, winning four times, and will take some beating if bouncing back to the level he showed when winning here in November. Thetrailerguy was a creditable third last time and can chase home the selection.
#1 Skychief - Turf Paradise R8 (23:17)
Skychief was well beaten last time but had previously scored here and just about has the best form on offer. Logan's Leopard has won the last twice so is considered a big danger.
