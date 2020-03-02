Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 2 March

#3 Luvinmeiseasy - Parx R9 (21:31)

Luvinmeiseasy secured the hat-trick here with plenty to spare last time, and he has the best form on offer by a fair margin. He should prove difficult to beat if running to his best. Terry's Charm was a distant third behind Luvinmeiseasy last time and may offer the greatest threat.

#2 Mr Shook - Turf Paradise R5 (21:48)

Mr Shook has been below his best the last twice but he enjoyed a productive 2019, winning four times, and will take some beating if bouncing back to the level he showed when winning here in November. Thetrailerguy was a creditable third last time and can chase home the selection.

#1 Skychief - Turf Paradise R8 (23:17)

Skychief was well beaten last time but had previously scored here and just about has the best form on offer. Logan's Leopard has won the last twice so is considered a big danger.