Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 2 March

Horses running on dirt
Timeform identify three selections
Timeform identify bets at Parx and Turf Paradise on Monday...

"... he just about has the best form on offer..."

Timeform on Skychief

#3 Luvinmeiseasy - Parx R9 (21:31)

Luvinmeiseasy secured the hat-trick here with plenty to spare last time, and he has the best form on offer by a fair margin. He should prove difficult to beat if running to his best. Terry's Charm was a distant third behind Luvinmeiseasy last time and may offer the greatest threat.

#2 Mr Shook - Turf Paradise R5 (21:48)

Mr Shook has been below his best the last twice but he enjoyed a productive 2019, winning four times, and will take some beating if bouncing back to the level he showed when winning here in November. Thetrailerguy was a creditable third last time and can chase home the selection.

#1 Skychief - Turf Paradise R8 (23:17)

Skychief was well beaten last time but had previously scored here and just about has the best form on offer. Logan's Leopard has won the last twice so is considered a big danger.

Parx (US) 2nd Mar (R9 1m1f Allw)

Monday 2 March, 5.55pm

Try Flying
Luvinmeiseasy
Immunity
Spider Jorgensen
Nileator
Terrys Charm
TPara (US) 2nd Mar (R5 1m Claim)

Monday 2 March, 7.55pm

Rockandahardplace
Mr. Shook
Libertarian
Pine Grove Road
Playoff Bound
Thetrailerguy
All Under Control
TPara (US) 2nd Mar (R8 1m Claim)

Monday 2 March, 7.55pm

Skychief
Kiwitahi
Its Five Somewhere
Wise Market
Our Dandys Boy
Logans Leopard
Spirit Mission
Awesome Slate
Kodiak King
Bourbon N Lime
Timeform,

