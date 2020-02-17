Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 17 February

#6 Officer Hutchy - Aqueduct R6 (20:25)

Officer Hutchy is a consistent type and arrives here on the back of a good second last time. She has obvious claims in this company and is expected to strike at the main expense of Cruising Strong, who was also runner-up last time and should give another good account.

#5 Trouble For Skylar - Aqueduct R7 (20:55)

Trouble For Skylar was a close-up second over course and distance last time and can be relied upon to give her running. The consistent five-year-old has the best form on offer and gets the verdict over last-time-out winner Jacqueline D.

#6 Cerretalto - Aqueduct R8 (21:25)

Cerretalto was a comfortable two-and-a-half-length winner over course and distance last time and should go close if in similar form. Eye Luv Lulu was only narrowly denied last time and is expected to post the biggest threat to the selection.