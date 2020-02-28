To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 28 February

Horses running on dirt
Timeform pick out two bets at Aqueduct on Friday...

"...looks the one to be with..."

Timeform on Daria's Angel

#5 Daria's Angel - Aqueduct R2 (18:51)

Daria's Angel was a good third in a better race than this last time and looks the one to be with. Miss Jak is feared most making her first start for new connections, while No Deal can battle it out for minor honours with Whyisshesoolucky.

#5 Lucky Move - Aqueduct R6 (20:55)

Lucky Move has been consistent in defeat since winning at Parx in November and can add to that success in this optional claimer. Might Be can give her most to think about, while Play Me a Memory is another to consider.

#5 Daria's Angel - Aqueduct R2 (18:51)
#5 Lucky Move - Aqueduct R6 (20:55)

