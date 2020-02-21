To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 21 February

Horses running on dirt
Timeform identify three bets at Aqueduct
Timeform provide you with three selections at Aqueduct on Friday...

"...is expected put that effort well behind her..."

Timeform on Fierce Lady

#2 Soul Fight - Aqueduct R3 (19:25)

Soul Fight returned to form with a good runner-up effort over C&D last time and is still low mileage after just six starts. He is taken to record a second career success in this claimer, with Legion Storm and Bad Guy rated the main dangers.

#6 Monteleone - Aqueduct R6 (20:55)

Monteleone ran poorly last time but now drops several levels for a trainer who has a good deal of success with this move. Majestic Affair may be next best, while Business Cycle and Mills are others to keep in mind.

#5 Fierce Lady - Aqueduct R7 (21:25)

Fierce Lady shaped as if in need of the run when returning from a four-month layoff here last month and is expected put that effort well behind her. Autonomous looks the choice for second, while Ilchester Cheetah can also make the podium.

Aque (US) 21st Feb (R3 1m Claim)

Friday 21 February, 6.20pm

Bridgetothefuture
Soul Fight
Bad Guy
Ridolfo
Legion Storm
Dr. Deveras Way
Mine The Coin
Aque (US) 21st Feb (R6 1m Claim)

Friday 21 February, 6.20pm

Sandy Lane
Mills
Business Cycle
Fun Prospect
Majestic Affair
Monteleone
Poshsky
Aque (US) 21st Feb (R7 6f Allw Claim)

Friday 21 February, 6.20pm

Love Of My Heart
Ilchester Cheetah
Kansas Kis
Leaveuwithasmile
Fierce Lady
Autonomous
Wicked Amber
