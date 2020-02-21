Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 21 February

#2 Soul Fight - Aqueduct R3 (19:25)

Soul Fight returned to form with a good runner-up effort over C&D last time and is still low mileage after just six starts. He is taken to record a second career success in this claimer, with Legion Storm and Bad Guy rated the main dangers.

#6 Monteleone - Aqueduct R6 (20:55)

Monteleone ran poorly last time but now drops several levels for a trainer who has a good deal of success with this move. Majestic Affair may be next best, while Business Cycle and Mills are others to keep in mind.

#5 Fierce Lady - Aqueduct R7 (21:25)

Fierce Lady shaped as if in need of the run when returning from a four-month layoff here last month and is expected put that effort well behind her. Autonomous looks the choice for second, while Ilchester Cheetah can also make the podium.

