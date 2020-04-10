Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 10 April

#9 Spectacular Road - R3 Tampa Bay (18:21)

Spectacular Road has faced tougher opposition than today's when beaten on his last two starts and will appreciate the drop in class. Never Have I Ever is also likely to be on the premises, while Tale of a Song can make the first three as well.

#3 Sky D - R6 Tampa Bay (19:53)

Sky D has been running with credit in stronger races than this at Gulfstream of late and can make his first start for Ian Hemingway a winning one. Snow Lion should also give a good account if getting a run from the reserve list. Sinatra Devil is another to take into account.

#6 Mardi Gras Girl - R7 Tampa Bay (20:24)

Mardi Gras Girl proved a disappointment last time but she was bumped at the start and looks worth another chance. Main danger Lady Breanna will be suited by switching back to dirt from turf, while Tale of V K comes here at the top of her game and should also be thereabouts.

