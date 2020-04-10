To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 10 April

Horses running on dirt
Timeform select the best bets at Tampa Bay
Timeform identify the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Friday...

"...she was bumped at the start and looks worth another chance..."

Timeform on Mardi Gras Girl

#9 Spectacular Road - R3 Tampa Bay (18:21)

Spectacular Road has faced tougher opposition than today's when beaten on his last two starts and will appreciate the drop in class. Never Have I Ever is also likely to be on the premises, while Tale of a Song can make the first three as well.

#3 Sky D - R6 Tampa Bay (19:53)

Sky D has been running with credit in stronger races than this at Gulfstream of late and can make his first start for Ian Hemingway a winning one. Snow Lion should also give a good account if getting a run from the reserve list. Sinatra Devil is another to take into account.

#6 Mardi Gras Girl - R7 Tampa Bay (20:24)

Mardi Gras Girl proved a disappointment last time but she was bumped at the start and looks worth another chance. Main danger Lady Breanna will be suited by switching back to dirt from turf, while Tale of V K comes here at the top of her game and should also be thereabouts.

Recommended bets

#9 Spectacular Road – R3 Tampa Bay (18:21)
#3 Sky D – R6 Tampa Bay (19:53)
#6 Mardi Gras Girl – R7 Tampa Bay (20:24)

Tampa (US) 10th Apr (R3 7f Claim)

Friday 10 April, 6.21pm

Unspoiled Moments
Tale Of A Song
Call Me Handsome
Never Have I Ever
Candy Cove
My Little Rockstar
Hebgone
So Nifty
Spectacular Road
Tampa (US) 10th Apr (R6 1m1f Claim)

Friday 10 April, 7.53pm

Sinatra Devil
Neat Street
Sky D
Dig In
More Than Teddy
Brown Essence
Fast Fairy
Autograph
Bats Chance
Ready To Mingle
Donnie Brasco
Maspero
Snow Lion
Mr. Maurice
Tampa (US) 10th Apr (R7 6f Claim)

Friday 10 April, 8.24pm

R D Have Faith
Ms. Genuine
Tale Of V K
Tornero
Lady Breanna
Mardi Gras Girl
Lolanita
Caseyoudidntknow
Risen Change
My Cotton Candy
The Other Cat
Timeform,

