Today's most backed horse is Magical Sunset who runs in the 15:40 Leicester this afternoon. Having opened up at 2/1, the two-year-old has shortened to 11/8 and is the current favourite.

Magical Sunset could not have had a better start to his career, winning on debut at Windsor, beating one or two noticable runners in the process.

No. 5 (4) Magical Sunset (Ire) SBK 7/5 EXC 2.44 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

It wasn't difficult to see punters want to keep tabs on the two-year-old next time out at Doncaster. Despite finishing sixth, that was a Class 2 race which had plenty of talent in it, with Magical Sunset taking plenty of learnings from the performance.

Richard Hannon's horse ran over seven furlongs on that occasion, and again at Curragh last time.

However, Betfair punters will be hoping the return to six furlongs will see Magical Sunset back in the winners enclosure.

Next in the market is Beautiful Aisling 3.7511/4, who has won two of her last three races - William Buick is the noticable jockey booking this afternoon.

However, both of those victories were at Beverley and over five furlongs, and although she ran creditably at Goodwood when last seen over today's distance, she didn't quite see it out - Betfair punters appear to be not convinced it is the right distance for her.



Third in line is Union Court 4.57/2, who has previously won at Leicester. However, it has now been seven runs without a win, and although the two-year-old has finished second at Newbury and Goodwood, they were both over the five furlong trip.

Union Court has only raced over six furlongs once, finishing third, and may face similar problems with Beautiful Aisling this afternoon.