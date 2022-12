Today's most backed horse is Mrs Kinsella, who runs in the 15:35 Fontwell this afternoon. Having opened at 26.025/1, the six-year-old is now 11.010/1 to come out on top.

Mrs Kinsella was fourth on hurdling debut at Killarney over 2m1f, beating five rivals and finished a little over six lengths behind the winner.

Since, however, the six-year-old has gone off the boil, finished last of 12 at Wexford, before finishing 17th of 20 at 81.080/1 at Naas over the 2m trip.

There may have been excuses for the Wexford run, as it was on heavy ground, where Mrs Kinsella had only ever run on good to soft at worst.

Another factor to note is that the Wexford run was back in October 2021, and while the Naas performance was March this year, her new trainer has clearly gone back to the drawing board in order to get her back on track.

This is her first run for Billy Aprahamian, having been bought back in May for £8,500.

It is also her handicap debut, and with Harry Reed on board doing the steering, Betfair punters have been backing Mrs Kinsella all morning long.

The fact the horse was flagged to be watched in the market this morning has indicated the trainer may have her ready, and in a race where the Betfair Sportsbook are offering four places, she may just be worth chancing.