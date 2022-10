Today's most backed horse amongst Betfair punters is Parikarma in the 17:05 Brighton. Having opened up at 9.08/1, Gary Moore's five-year-old is now as short as 5.04/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Previously trained by Ed Dunlop, Parikarma has only won once in 38 starts, which was in a nursery on heavy ground back in 2019.

However, as she lines up for her debut for Gary Moore, Betfair punters believe that elusive second victory could well happen this afternoon.

No. 4 (3) Parikarma (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Tom Queally

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 49



The fact that Parikarma is running off a career low mark on her first try for her new trainer, Betfair punters believe she has been dismissed too quickly.

Moore has been in good form of late, with two winners and two seconds from his last four runners.

Her main market rival is Destinado 5.04/1, who has proven to handle soft ground over in France. However, the four-year-old remains a maiden and has finished down the field the last two attempts on the turf at Bath and Nottingham.

Destinado appears to be rather exposed and despite the race looking rather weak, Betfair punters have looked elsewhere.

Gilbert 5.59/2 has come in for some support this morning, having won at Lingfield five runs back and returns to his last winning mark this afternoon.

He has three wins to his name already this year, and the return to a 0-55 may well see him add another victory to his name - one to keep an eye on in the betting.

You can back Parikarma to win the 17:05 Brighton at 5.04/1 right here.