Tuesday Racing Tips: Well-bred Doha can pass the test up in grade says Timeform
Andrew Asquith outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Pontefract and Brighton on Tuesday...
Doha improving all the time
James Webb can open his account
Marching Mac caught the eye last time
Champions Full Gallop: Six-part docuseries coming soon to ITV
Doha can take rise in class in her stride
There won't be any better bred horses than Doha running at Pontefract on Tuesday. Indeed, she is by Sea The Stars, out of top-class mare Treve, and she took a big step forward when winning the Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last time.
She perhaps isn't going to scale the heights of her sire or dam, but she produced a near-smart effort to beat a host of unexposed, progressive fillies (Elim was back sixth), enthusiastic rather than keen dropped back to a mile, and staying on strongly at the finish to fend off the well-backed runner-up.
That pair pulled clear of the remainder and it appeals as strong form, the timefigure recorded giving extra substance to her effort, and she is well up to making her mark in listed company, still relatively unexposed after all following just five career starts.
James Webb stands out on form
James Webb is a well-bred colt who is improving with each run, showing plenty to work on in a race which is working out well on his debut at Windsor, and he was unlucky to bump into a fast-improving rival at Chesptow on his next start.
He again found just one rival too strong at Redcar last time, but finished much closer on that occasion, moving through that race with plenty of enthusiasm and not helped by having to switch for a run entering the final furlong.
It is interesting that connections continue down this route as he has an official mark now (86), and he sets a solid standard on form in this field, while he remains with the potential for better still - he still has the Timeform small 'p' attached to his rating.
Marching Mac will appreicate the drop in trip
Marching Mac started at big prices on his first three starts and didn't show anything better than modest form, but he had seemingly been brought along gradually, and duly showed improved form when runner-up on his handicap debut over seven furlongs at this course in May.
He didn't build on that effort as expected at Wetherby last time, but he did shape better than the bare result, his early exuberance taking its toll in the latter stages, and he was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag after that effort.
The drop to six furlongs should suit him now and, based on his previous performance at this course, he is well up to winning a race of this nature from his current mark.
