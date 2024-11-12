Tuesday Racing Tips: Superbolt should have more to offer say Timeform

Ballynaheer has made promising start over fences

Ballynaheer has made an encouraging start over fences and looks capable of better after only two starts in this sphere (he has the Timeform 'p' for likely improver).

Ballynaheer was a staying-on third under a patient ride on his chasing debut at Uttoxeter last month, and it was a similar story at Wincanton last time in a race where those in a more prominent position seemed at an advantage.

He looks fairly treated off just a 1lb higher mark and Sam Twiston-Davies is a positive jockey booking.

Recommended Bet Back Ballynaheer in the 13:50 at Hereford SBK 7/2

Irish recruit Superbolt made an encouraging start for Nigel Twiston-Davies when runner-up over hurdles at Perth and he then shaped really well when runner-up on his chasing debut at Ludlow last month.

Superbolt was patiently ridden and still had plenty to do at the end of the back straight but he stayed on strongly to go second at the last. He couldn't quite get on terms with the winner who had looked in control after taking it up three out, but he did well to pull nine and a half lengths clear of the third, leaving the impression that he's on a lenient mark.

He still looks well treated following a 3lb rise in the weights, especially as he's entitled to be sharper with that initial experience under his belt.

Recommended Bet Back Superbolt in the 14:25 at Hereford SBK 6/4

Camino Rocio was well supported on his first start for Jim and Suzi Best (previously with Henrietta Knight) at Wincanton last month and he delivered an emphatic three-and-three-quarter-length success.

Camino Rocio, wearing a visor for the first time instead of cheekpieces, was given an attacking ride down in trip and he impressed with how he went about his business, jumping well and travelling with zest.

He also found plenty after he was shaken up before the second last and he still looks fairly treated following a 7 lb rise in the weights, particularly as he could still do better for this in-form yard.

Recommended Bet Back Camino Rocio in the 14:35 at Huntingdon SBK 6/5

