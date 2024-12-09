Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know

Getaway Drumlee a better chaser than hurdler

Jagwar's form is working out well

Enola Grey worth treating as if still in form

Getaway Drumlee was a fair hurdler and won twice in that sphere but this winning pointer has the makings of a better chaser and made a promising start over fences when third at Huntingdon last month.

Getaway Drumlee impressed with how he moved through that race, earning the Timeform in-running symbol to note he travelled well, but he ran out of steam in the closing stages on his first start for 200 days.

That performance caught the eye of Timeform's reporter who awarded the Horse In Focus Flag, marking Getaway Drumlee out as one to be interested in, and he is entitled to progress for that experience, with the Timeform 'small p' showing that he's capable of better.

Recommended Bet Back Getaway Drumlee in the 13:30 at Fontwell SBK 7/4

Jagwar is a tall, lengthy sort with the build of a chaser and he has quickly proved himself much better over fences than hurdles without showing everything he has to offer.

Under the circumstances, Jagwar did well to make a winning chasing debut at Wetherby in October as he was held up in a race run at a steady pace but was good enough to get up close home.

He also wasn't ideally positioned at Bangor last time as he still had plenty on his plate three out and was briefly short of room early in the straight. However, he made good progress and quickened to the front in really taking fashion, earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter.

He also retains the Timeform 'small p' and even a 9 lb rise in the weights shouldn't be enough to stop this progressive chaser who has been winning with much more in hand than the margins have suggested and has had his latest form boosted (the second and fourth have since won).

Recommended Bet Back Jagwar in the 13:42 at Uttoxeter SBK 6/5

Enola Grey was only seventh at Newcastle last time but she shouldn't be judged harshly on that form as she was disadvantaged by being held up in a race run at a steady gallop and was also forced to switch when trying to stay on.

Enola Grey showed enough to suggest that she remains in form having finished runner-up on her two previous starts. She was beaten three-quarters of a length here last month and then went even closer at Newcastle three days later, missing out by a short head behind a subsequent winner.

Enola Grey is 2 lb higher than for those runner-up efforts but she still looks well treated as she's on her last winning mark and is 3 lb clear of these rivals on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Enola Grey in the 17:00 at Southwell SBK 7/2

