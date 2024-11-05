Tuesday Racing Tips: Glastonbury can steal the show at Redcar say Timeform

Get Shirty can capitalise on drop in class

Glastonbury one to keep on side

Another Investment ready to strike

Get Shirty hasn't won since July 2022 when he ran out a comfortable winner of the Old Newton Cup at Haydock from a BHA mark of 105. However, he has run plenty of solid efforts since, in some high-end handicaps from much higher marks than the one he finds himself on now.

Get Shirty ran one of his best races of the year when hitting the frame in a mile and a half handicap at this course a fortnight ago, taking a step back in the right direction after a nine-week break, but just ridden a little too patiently in a race run at just a modest gallop.

Get Shirty has been dropped another 1lb in the weights, allowing him to contest this 0-85 handicap, while the return to two miles should also be in his favour. He possesses a bit of class for this level and is expected to show that now - he's 5lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Get Shirty in the 14:40 Newcastle SBK 6/5

Glastonbury didn't show much in his first three starts, seemingly brought along with handicaps in mind, and he was much improved when opening his account on his second try in this sphere at Yarmouth three weeks ago.

There were a few potential catalysts behind his improvement, the fitting of first-time cheekpieces clearly having a positive effect, while he also relished the step up to a mile in soft ground on his turf debut.

Conditions will be similar at Redcar and he arrives totally unexposed on turf and at the trip. Glastonbury is just 3lb higher in the handicap, too, so he very much stands out in this field given his unexposed profile.

Recommended Bet Back Glastonbury in the 15:44 Redcar SBK 13/8

Another Investment has won for 18 months, but he has fallen down the weights as a result, and is just 1lb higher now than when winning a handicap at York in impressive fashion last summer.

He has shaped well in defeat back on the all-weather in two of his last three starts over seven furlongs at Southwell, really catching the eye with how well he travelled through his race last month.

Another Investment was no match for the much less-exposed winner, but he did very well to finish as close as he did coming from the rear of the field, and his performance can be marked up further when taking his closing sectional into account.

The return to six furlongs will be no problem, particularly at this course, which features a stiff finish, and he looks ready to resume winning ways.

Recommended Bet Back Another Investment in the 16:25 Newcastle SBK 7/4

