Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Back Mullins to end his Melbourne Cup wait

Big Australian hope handed a horror draw

Absurde's prep looks ideal for Mullins

Alan Dudman previews the Melbourne Cup for Tuesday morning

Draw unkind for Buckaroo

While the Melbourne Cup can stop a nation the question is whether the draw will stop Buckaroo with the news coming from Australia on Monday that one of the leading contenders has been dealt stall 21, and he's one of five for Champion trainer Chris Waller.

It's not quite dominance to disaster on the historical draw stats as five Cup winners have come from out wide in 21, but if you'd ask Waller or backers of the horse, that wide berth wouldn't be ideal.

Buckaroo was formerly trained by Joseph O'Brien and if he stays has outstanding claims, but it's a big 'if' has he's never been beyond 1m4f. The old sages say you need a bit of pace for this race, more than just a plodder, but I don't like backing horses that haven't proved themselves at a trip at this sort of level.

Plus there's that draw. His prep has been programmed for a good weight.

Mullins has the tools to outdo Waller

Twelve months on from Vauban's unsuccessful bid in the great race, Willie Mullins has had plenty of time to digest and plan differently as a year ago, not a lot went right for the Susannah Ricci owned stayer.

It's a case of "as you were" in terms of the betting with Vauban again - as he was sent off 9/25.50 in the race a year ago and currently heads the market on the Sportsbook at 9/25.50 again.

"The really good part was we all thought we had unfinished business and we still had the horses to do it, let's get it right this time," was a stirring battlecry from the Mullins' camp ahead of another shot, and the trainer has been in Melbourne since last month to personally oversee his pair, with Vauban and Absurde arriving in late October - a month later than 12 months ago.

Indeed it was remarked that Vauban looked poor in his coat and they had worked too hard at Flemington seven days before the race. A fresher angle is now the plan.

Mullins is always looking for an edge and he's gone close in this race with Max Dynamite in two tries and while Vauban has been the busier of the two with their European campaigns, Absurde for me looks to have just as good a chance as his stablemate.

Absurde finished seventh in the race last year and while he was bustled along early to get a pitch from stall eight, there's a slight question mark with that early speed with him, but he's drawn in a similar position from eight last year and looking at his Chester win over 1m4f, a horse short of speed is not him, although he won't have the gap on the rail prised open for him from the Chester jockeys that day.

Absurde stays well as we know, as a Cheltenham Festival winner in heavy ground and I really do like his prep for this with those two runs this term at shorter distances. Vauban's draw is kind too as stall 11 has provided eight Cup winners, but Absurde is not too far away in 7 with Kerrin McEvoy on board.

And how wonderful to see McEvoy still going strong, evoking memories of when I watched him as a teenager in his Godolphin days in the UK. McEvoy has said about the Europeans in the past: "Your typical two-mile English stayer can sometimes be a bit slow for a Melbourne Cup. So you've got to find that happy medium ... to find the right type of horse that stays well but has enough speed to quicken into the final two furlongs (400m)."

I do think Absurde is pacier than a stayer and I am putting him up as one of the bets and McEvoy is not a bad ally in this race with three wins to his name - most recently Cross Counter for Charlie Appleby.

Ellison has breathed a huge sigh of relief

How the hearts of Jan Breughel fans sank when he was ruled out of the race, and Onesmoothoperator must have left Brian Ellison in a nervous mood in the past few days as his star 6yo was found to have a cut on Thursday, but thankfully passed the over-zealous Racing Victoria vets on Saturday.

He won the Geelong Cup easily last time with Craig Williams on board, and Williams stays intact with the partnership and he won the race with Vow And Declare in 2019.

Onesmoothoperator stays that's for sure as a Northumberland Plate winner, and the great Bart Cummings was famed for his prep for this race, citing the need to run over a variety of trips. Ellison proved that with the 1m4f win at Geelong.

Ellison's last sortie to Melbourne was back in 2011 when Moyenne Corniche and Saptapadi finished 15th and 16th respectively in that year's Cup and his love affair with this race is almost as strong as Newcastle. Almost. I recall interviewing Luca Cumani in the old Timeform Radio days and his love for the Melbourne Cup shone through, like Ellison's, and it was a case back then of asking Cumani an Australian related question and let him roll.

He was a wonderful gentleman Cumani and it was a joy and pleasure.

In stall 12, Onesmoothoperator is a 7/18.00 shot and the Aussies believe he is one of the best weighted horses as pundits believe he could have been shouldered more and harder.

Pace Map and potential tactics

Just Fine (stall 13), Positivity (20), Fancy Man (19), Sea King (1) and Zardozi (4) are all likely to up there in the first four or five while Athabascan is also one who can go forward and that runner is in stall two. Manzoice (8) also jumped well in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup last time.

It will be fascinating to see if Circle Of Fire will be sent on from very wide from stall 24 too and is another who could contest the lead. He could come across and sit on the first trio. Warp Speed isn't a natural zippy type and it's been questioned by pundits in Oz this week how he can get out?

Vauban has pace on his inside, but there's a lot of it and he could be three or four wide.

Buckaroo's horror pitch in 21 is not helped by the critics slating jockey Joao Moreira, who already looks short of confidence with a lean run and he made numerous wrong decisions last year in the 2023 Melbourne Cup.

Backed runners on the Sportsbook

James Cummings' Zardozi has been cut from 14/115.00 into 10/111.00 while Okita Soushi is another big positive with the 16s all gone and is now 11/112.00.

Those are the main players that have moved, while outsider Saint George has attracted interest too from 30/131.00 into 20/121.00. Interpretation has gone the other way from 10/111.00 to 14/115.00.

Melbourne Cup Verdict

Absurde is my number one pick and against Vauban, who some Aussies have described as a classy animal but a flat track bully, we have got a bigger price on Absurde and that experience of the race from 12 months ago will serve him well.

I'd offer up Sea King too with quick ground very much in his favour, and conditions are likely to be pretty quick at Flemington. However, he lacks gate speed and with him drawn in one, that has to be a negative for all I would love to see a Sea The Stars offspring win this.