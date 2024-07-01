Tuesday Horse Racing Tips: Warriors Dream well handicapped say Timeform

More to come from Warriors Dream

Take a chance on Londoner

Lady Bouquet can follow up

Warriors Dream's sales price rose markedly to £220,000 at the breeze-ups last year and he showed plenty of ability to make the frame on his debut in a warm race at Kempton in March.

He didn't build on that promise on his next two starts, but he caught the eye on his handicap debut over a mile at Newbury last month, very unlucky not to finish closer or possibly win.

Warriors Dream settled well in a first-time hood, and was beginning to make headway when he was snatched up over a furlong out which ended his chance. He was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag after that run, identifying him as a horse to be positive about, and he can prove himself well handicapped now.

Recommended Bet Back Warriors Dream in the 20:30 Lingfield SBK 13/8

This is a competitive handicap and one in which it may pay to take a chance on Londoner at a big price.

He was a useful handicapper for Aidan O'Brien last season and changed hands for 35,000 guineas in October. His form figures for these connections don't look too inspiring, but he has actually shaped better than the bare result on more than one occasion, including on his last two starts.

Each time he has met trouble in-running, though he was only beaten three and three quarter lengths in a useful, big-field handicap at York last time. Londoner has now fallen to a career-low mark and he's just the type that Jim Goldie does well with.

Recommended Bet Back Londoner in the 15:15 Hamilton SBK 11/1

Lady Bouquet was well backed and caught the eye two starts back at Catterick, finishing in the places and only beaten two lengths, but she was hindered by being the only one to come to the stands' side around two furlongs out.

She built on that promise to resume winning ways at Beverley last week, given a positive ride and sent into the lead at the two furlong pole. Lady Bouquet kept on well to record a comfortable success and, given that was an apprentices' handicap, she escapes a penalty for that succes.

From a handicapping perspective, she is hard to ignore, while the booking of William Buick, who has only had two rides for Philip Kirby, looks a particularly eye-catching jockey booking.