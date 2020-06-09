To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 9 June

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Fort Erie and Mountaineer on Tuesday...

"...makes plenty of appeal on his first start for the high-percentage barn of James Barker."

Timeform on U S Marshall

#2 Baldur - Fort Erie R4 (19:44)

Baldur is a multiple winner who was a good third on comeback here last week. He should go close in this slightly weaker contest if none the worse for the quick turnaround. Omar has paid his way at this venue before and appeals as best of the remainder, while Stolen Identity is also of interest.

#7 Cat Lak - Mountaineer R3 (00:50)

Cat Lak appears to have been underestimated on the Morning Line forecast and should give a good account in what is a relatively open claimer. Poquito Rose is less up against it on this occasion and could well come out best of the rest, while Lady Kim also demands respect.

#3 U S Marshall - Mountaineer R7 (02:30)

U S Marshall was in good form when last seen at Turfway in February and makes plenty of appeal on his first start for the high-percentage barn of James Barker. Palladium is another that is the subject of an interesting trainer change and may be the one for the forecast.

Recommended bets

#2 Baldur – Fort Erie R4 (19:44)
#7 Cat Lak – Mountaineer R3 (00:50)
#3 U S Marshall – Mountaineer R7 (02:30)

FortE (US) 9th Jun (R4 6f Claim)

Tuesday 9 June, 7.44pm

Back Lay
Stolen Identity
Baldur
Majestic Heist
Omar
Master Connor
Uncle Lou
MountP (US) 9th Jun (R3 6f Claim)

Wednesday 10 June, 12.50am

Back Lay
Blueberry Shine
Prestons Princess
Dulce De Leche
Poquito Rose
Lady Kim
Roman Around
Cat Lak
Secret Trick
MountP (US) 9th Jun (R7 6f Claim)

Wednesday 10 June, 2.30am

Back Lay
Selling Out
Horse Fly
U S Marshal
Thorpe Doro
Palladium
Bold Chrome
Hero Of Haven
Timeform,

