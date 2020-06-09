Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 9 June

FortE (US) 9th Jun (R4 6f Claim)
Tuesday 9 June, 7.44pm
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Fort Erie and Mountaineer on Tuesday...
"...makes plenty of appeal on his first start for the high-percentage barn of James Barker."
Timeform on U S Marshall
#2 Baldur - Fort Erie R4 (19:44)
Baldur is a multiple winner who was a good third on comeback here last week. He should go close in this slightly weaker contest if none the worse for the quick turnaround. Omar has paid his way at this venue before and appeals as best of the remainder, while Stolen Identity is also of interest.
#7 Cat Lak - Mountaineer R3 (00:50)
Cat Lak appears to have been underestimated on the Morning Line forecast and should give a good account in what is a relatively open claimer. Poquito Rose is less up against it on this occasion and could well come out best of the rest, while Lady Kim also demands respect.
#3 U S Marshall - Mountaineer R7 (02:30)
U S Marshall was in good form when last seen at Turfway in February and makes plenty of appeal on his first start for the high-percentage barn of James Barker. Palladium is another that is the subject of an interesting trainer change and may be the one for the forecast.
