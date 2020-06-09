Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 9 June

#2 Dad's Catch - Kenilworth R6 (13:55)

Dad's Catch made a winning debut in a strong affair at this venue in December, finishing ahead of two subsequent winners, and she duly did her bit for the form next time out with a stylish win of her own, again at this track. Upped to listed company, she disappointed when sixth last time out, but she may improve for the extra furlong here, and looks worth another chance at this level. Favorita shouldn't be underestimated and gets the vote for second.

#3 Flame Tree - Kenilworth R7 (14:30)

Flame Tree is a largely consistent sort, with her latest win coming over this course and distance in November. She finished down the field in the Cape Guineas Fillies at this venue the following month, but looked to have regained the progressive thread when a good sixth at Durbanville in March. She should improve for that run and ought to be able to make her presence felt here. Phil's Dancer and Sailing Ship are two others to keep an eye on.

#2 Super Silvano - Kenilworth R8 (15:05)

Super Silvano was upwardly progressive last season, winning on three occasions, and has more than held his own at a much higher level this season, notably when a creditable third in the Cape Derby in February. He is back down in trip, as well as grade here, and is expected to be bang there in what appeals as an open contest, with Silver Host and Path Of Choice also coming into the reckoning.