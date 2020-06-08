Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 9 June

Back

Godhead - 17:45 Chelmsford

Several unexposed types are on show here, but none may have been let in as lightly as Godhead, who has won two of his three starts so far. His only defeat came at Wolverhampton in December, but he still shaped very well, and confirmed that impression at Kempton last time, well suited by the drop back to seven furlongs and easily defying a penalty. That was a near-smart performance, showing a good turn of foot, and the handicapper may have missed a trick with his opening mark of 87.

Lay

Astro Jakk - 14:45 Haydock

Astro Jakk was in good form on the all-weather earlier in the year, winning a couple of five-furlong handicaps at Southwell. He goes particularly well at that track, however, and could be one to oppose returned to turf. Astro Jakk was narrowly beaten on his sole start on turf at Doncaster last season, and should still have more to offer from this sort of mark, but at the likely odds he is worth opposing.

Smart Stat

Queen of All - 18:45 Chelmsford

£18.91 - Richard Hughes's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running after a break

Sacred Dance will likely be prominent in the betting given her pedigree/connections. However, on form, she hasn't quite achieved as much as the Richard Hughes-trained Queen of All, who has won both of her starts to date. She readily landed the odds switched to fibresand at Southwell last time, showing improved form to maintain her unbeaten record. There should be even more to come from her, and she is worth backing against the likely favourite with trainer Richard Hughes having a good record with his horses returning from a break.



