Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 9 June

#1 Absolut Artie - Mackay R7 (06:12 BST)

A good race. Absolut Artie led and won easily here and then led beaten a lip at this level at the same track. He is two from two at a mile and can bounce back up from the 1300m. Raise An Army has won the last two and was heavily-backed at this level last time, while Taraki is another to consider.

#16 Wren Plucked - Mackay R8 (06:50 BST)

Wren Plucked has the speed to manage the wide gate and followed a one-length maiden defeat at Rocky with a big all the way win at the same track. Needs some luck in the cross but looks capable of following up. Hutcho matched his best form when placing on heavy ground last time, while Cinco Star resumes and is likely to be Coome's only runner.

#1 Raiden - Mackay R9 (07:27 BST)

Raiden has won the last three and did it easily here the latest this grade. Draws well and he can keep things rolling with the hot hoop sticking aboard. Red Hot Romeo made sharp improvement winning comfortably here two weeks ago and that more than stacks up, while The Baker can also be involved.

