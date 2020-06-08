To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Bundesliga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 9 June

Australian racing
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Tuesday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform select the three best bets at Mackay on Tuesday...

"He is two from two at a mile and can bounce back..."

Timeform on Absolut Artie

#1 Absolut Artie - Mackay R7 (06:12 BST)

A good race. Absolut Artie led and won easily here and then led beaten a lip at this level at the same track. He is two from two at a mile and can bounce back up from the 1300m. Raise An Army has won the last two and was heavily-backed at this level last time, while Taraki is another to consider.

#16 Wren Plucked - Mackay R8 (06:50 BST)

Wren Plucked has the speed to manage the wide gate and followed a one-length maiden defeat at Rocky with a big all the way win at the same track. Needs some luck in the cross but looks capable of following up. Hutcho matched his best form when placing on heavy ground last time, while Cinco Star resumes and is likely to be Coome's only runner.

#1 Raiden - Mackay R9 (07:27 BST)

Raiden has won the last three and did it easily here the latest this grade. Draws well and he can keep things rolling with the hot hoop sticking aboard. Red Hot Romeo made sharp improvement winning comfortably here two weeks ago and that more than stacks up, while The Baker can also be involved.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#1 Absolut Artie - Mackay R7 (06:12 BST)
#16 Wren Plucked - Mackay R8 (06:50 BST)
#1 Raiden - Mackay R9 (07:27 BST)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Mack (AUS) 9th Jun (R7 1560m Hcap)

Tuesday 9 June, 6.12am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Absolut Artie
2. Elle A Walking
3. Proane
5. Raise An Army
6. Resort
7. Taraki
8. Aloofs Turf
9. Sir Van Dyke
10. Craiglea Simmo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Mack (AUS) 9th Jun (R8 1100m Hcap)

Tuesday 9 June, 6.50am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Nadeem Esprit
2. Solomon
3. Hutcho
6. Grand De Lago
7. Lord Laurie
8. Cinco Star
9. Great Fox
10. Chat Time
12. Act Of Bravery
14. Kahuna
15. Prickles
16. Wren Plucked
17. The Abyss
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Mack (AUS) 9th Jun (R9 1200m Hcap)

Tuesday 9 June, 7.27am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Raiden
2. Crafty Cop
3. Drumbeats Choice
5. Fratellino
6. Palladian
7. Jack Lancaster
8. Red Hot Romeo
9. Masons Chance
10. The Baker
13. Jets Cracker
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles