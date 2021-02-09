To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 9 February

South Africa
Timeform provide three bets in South Africa on Tuesday

Timeform select the three best bets at the Vaal on Tuesday...

"...should be well suited by this significant step up in trip..."

Timeform on Sophia's First

#1 Rosaprima - Vaal R4 (12:05 GMT)

Rosaprima has run to a similar level in each of her three starts so far and sets the standard on form here. She wasn't beaten far over this course and distance last month and she won't need to step up on that effort much to open her account. Belle Of Belize looks a clear danger.

#9 Sophia's First - Vaal R5 (12:45 GMT)

Sophia's First appears to be improving all the time now and looks the likeliest winner here. She ran her best race to date when finding only one too good over nine furlongs at this track last time, and should be well suited by this significant step up in trip. She is preferred to Masaaken, who wasn't far behind the selection last time.

#3 Mill Queen - Vaal R7 (14:00 GMT)

Mill Queen won three of her five starts in 2019 and ran some solid races in defeat last year at a higher level. She comes out well at the weights in this contest and it looks a good opportunity for her to belatedly get her head back in front. The Contractor makes most appeal of the remainder.

Vaal (RSA) 9th Feb (R4 1600m Mdn)

Tuesday 9 February, 12.05pm

Rosaprima
Lyrical Dance
Wedding Bliss
Amberglo Star
Party Song
Doro Model
Belle Of Belize
Intercity
Just Magic
Peaceable
Shoorooq
Vaal (RSA) 9th Feb (R5 2400m Mdn)

Tuesday 9 February, 12.45pm

Attentive
Ball Rolling
Just Phenomenal
Royal Siege
Great Esteem
Nicalex
Royal Mazarin
Masaaken
Sophias First
Wishonaire
Vaal (RSA) 9th Feb (R7 1400m Mdn)

Tuesday 9 February, 2.00pm

Fire And Ice
Mill Queen
Bold Jazz
Kaylas Champ
The Contractor
