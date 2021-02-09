Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 9 February

#1 Rosaprima - Vaal R4 (12:05 GMT)

Rosaprima has run to a similar level in each of her three starts so far and sets the standard on form here. She wasn't beaten far over this course and distance last month and she won't need to step up on that effort much to open her account. Belle Of Belize looks a clear danger.

#9 Sophia's First - Vaal R5 (12:45 GMT)

Sophia's First appears to be improving all the time now and looks the likeliest winner here. She ran her best race to date when finding only one too good over nine furlongs at this track last time, and should be well suited by this significant step up in trip. She is preferred to Masaaken, who wasn't far behind the selection last time.

#3 Mill Queen - Vaal R7 (14:00 GMT)

Mill Queen won three of her five starts in 2019 and ran some solid races in defeat last year at a higher level. She comes out well at the weights in this contest and it looks a good opportunity for her to belatedly get her head back in front. The Contractor makes most appeal of the remainder.