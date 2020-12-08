To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 8 December

South Africa
Timeform bring you three to back in South Africa on Tuesday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Turffontein on Tuesday...

"...holds a big advantage on form..."

Timeform on Magical Flight

#2 Magical Flight - Turffontein R5 (13:30 GMT)

This looks cherry-ripe for Magical Flight, who holds a big advantage on form, and it will be incredibly disappointing if she isn't able to open her account at the fifth attempt. Keepingthepeace wasn't at her best over further last time but can be more competitive at this trip.

#5 Manterio - Turffontein R6 (14:03 GMT)

Manterio continued the theme of run-to-run progression when finding only one rival too good in a maiden at this course last time and he is expected to go one place better now in what doesn't look the strongest race. Officer has to be feared if returning to the form of his reappearance run in October.

#9 Bold Resolve - Turffontein R7 (14:33 GMT)

Bold Resolve made an encouraging debut at this course and followed that up with an even better effort, finishing placed on both occasions. He hasn't been at his best in three runs at the Vaal since, but a return to this venue could spark him back into life. Mister Blue Sky looks to have most to offer of the rest.

Recommended bets

#2 Magical Flight - Turffontein R5 (13:30 GMT)
#5 Manterio - Turffontein R6 (14:03 GMT)
#9 Bold Resolve - Turffontein R7 (14:33 GMT)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

