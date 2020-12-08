Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 8 December

#2 Magical Flight - Turffontein R5 (13:30 GMT)

This looks cherry-ripe for Magical Flight, who holds a big advantage on form, and it will be incredibly disappointing if she isn't able to open her account at the fifth attempt. Keepingthepeace wasn't at her best over further last time but can be more competitive at this trip.

#5 Manterio - Turffontein R6 (14:03 GMT)

Manterio continued the theme of run-to-run progression when finding only one rival too good in a maiden at this course last time and he is expected to go one place better now in what doesn't look the strongest race. Officer has to be feared if returning to the form of his reappearance run in October.

#9 Bold Resolve - Turffontein R7 (14:33 GMT)

Bold Resolve made an encouraging debut at this course and followed that up with an even better effort, finishing placed on both occasions. He hasn't been at his best in three runs at the Vaal since, but a return to this venue could spark him back into life. Mister Blue Sky looks to have most to offer of the rest.

