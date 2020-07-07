Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 7 July

Parx (US) 7th Jul (R1 6f Claim)Show Hide
Tuesday 7 July, 5.55pm
Timeform provide the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday...
"...narrowly beaten at Delaware last time and makes plenty of appeal dropped into a lesser contest..."
Timeform on Shemakesmehappy
#6 Tizanoxbow- Parx R1 (17:55)
Tizanoxbow might just have needed his most recent outing when returning from a four-month layoff and is expected to move forward with that under his belt. The shape of this contest sets up nicely for John McCaslin's runner, who should be positioned close to what is expected to be a steady pace.
#1 Fire Mission - Parx R4 (19:16)
There isn't a great deal between likely favourite Runs for Luck and Fire Mission based on their meeting here last month, with narrow preference for the latter, who was coming back from an absence in that race and can reverse the form this time around. Tempestuous Angel is feared most of the remainder.
#6 Shemakesmehappy - Parx R9 (21:31)
Shemakesmehappy was part of a hot pace when narrowly beaten at Delaware last time and makes plenty of appeal dropped into a lesser contest at this track. Izzadora Bella is one to keep an eye on making her debut for a new barn, while Lorden's Love shouldn't be underestimated, either.
#6 Tizanoxbow– Parx R1 (17:55)
#1 Fire Mission – Parx R4 (19:16)
#6 Shemakesmehappy – Parx R9 (21:31)
