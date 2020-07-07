To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 7 July

US racing
Timeform pick out three bets from Parx tonight
Timeform provide the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday...

"...narrowly beaten at Delaware last time and makes plenty of appeal dropped into a lesser contest..."

Timeform on Shemakesmehappy

#6 Tizanoxbow- Parx R1 (17:55)

Tizanoxbow might just have needed his most recent outing when returning from a four-month layoff and is expected to move forward with that under his belt. The shape of this contest sets up nicely for John McCaslin's runner, who should be positioned close to what is expected to be a steady pace.

#1 Fire Mission - Parx R4 (19:16)

There isn't a great deal between likely favourite Runs for Luck and Fire Mission based on their meeting here last month, with narrow preference for the latter, who was coming back from an absence in that race and can reverse the form this time around. Tempestuous Angel is feared most of the remainder.

#6 Shemakesmehappy - Parx R9 (21:31)

Shemakesmehappy was part of a hot pace when narrowly beaten at Delaware last time and makes plenty of appeal dropped into a lesser contest at this track. Izzadora Bella is one to keep an eye on making her debut for a new barn, while Lorden's Love shouldn't be underestimated, either.

Recommended bets

#6 Tizanoxbow– Parx R1 (17:55)
#1 Fire Mission – Parx R4 (19:16)
#6 Shemakesmehappy – Parx R9 (21:31)

Parx (US) 7th Jul (R1 6f Claim)

Tuesday 7 July, 5.55pm

Too Much Johnnie
King Victoria
Asbury Ave
Acere
Chrisatude
Tizanoxbow
Another Smarty
Parx (US) 7th Jul (R4 6f Allw)

Tuesday 7 July, 7.16pm

Fire Mission
Smart Royal T
Ironbound
Very Colorful
Dennis Diamond
Refunded
Smart And Tough
Quick Learner
Tempestuous Angel
Runs For Luck
Parx (US) 7th Jul (R9 1m Allw)

Tuesday 7 July, 9.31pm

Mill And Gloria
Donnas Dunkirk
Izzadora Bella
Lordens Love
Sweet Maggie Mae
Shemakesmehappy
Friday Mass
