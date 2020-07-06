Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 7 July

#13 Kings Country - Rockhampton R8 (06:27)

Kings Country ran on strongly from the final turn to win by just under three lengths over this course and distance last month, and with Chris Whiteley retaining the ride, he holds every chance of going in again from the bottom of the weights. Native Bee will race handy and looks a leading hope once again, while Quidni is another worth a second look.

#5 Absolut Artie - Rockhampton R9 (07:04)

Absolut Artie has been impressive in recent runs, twice hitting the frame at Mackay before winning easily in this grade here last month. Speed is undoubtedly his most potent attribute, and there is every chance he can dictate this race and prove very difficult to hold out. Shiranda and Proane look the two to chase the selection home.

#9 Not Liable - Rockhampton R10 (07:42)

Not Liable caught the eye when a fast finishing third at this venue last month, staying on strongly but just unable to reel in the leaders. This step back up in trip should suit him on that evidence and he looks to be working up to a win. Listen Mate also boasts some solid form and shouldn't be too far away, while Cinco Star gets the nod for third.