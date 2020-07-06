To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 7 July

Australian racing
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Tuesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Rockhampton on Tuesday...

"...every chance he can dictate this race and prove very difficult to hold out."

Timeform on Absolut Artie

#13 Kings Country - Rockhampton R8 (06:27)

Kings Country ran on strongly from the final turn to win by just under three lengths over this course and distance last month, and with Chris Whiteley retaining the ride, he holds every chance of going in again from the bottom of the weights. Native Bee will race handy and looks a leading hope once again, while Quidni is another worth a second look.

#5 Absolut Artie - Rockhampton R9 (07:04)

Absolut Artie has been impressive in recent runs, twice hitting the frame at Mackay before winning easily in this grade here last month. Speed is undoubtedly his most potent attribute, and there is every chance he can dictate this race and prove very difficult to hold out. Shiranda and Proane look the two to chase the selection home.

#9 Not Liable - Rockhampton R10 (07:42)

Not Liable caught the eye when a fast finishing third at this venue last month, staying on strongly but just unable to reel in the leaders. This step back up in trip should suit him on that evidence and he looks to be working up to a win. Listen Mate also boasts some solid form and shouldn't be too far away, while Cinco Star gets the nod for third.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Rock (AUS) 7th Jul (R8 1400m Hcap)



Tuesday 7 July, 6.27am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Cinnamon Missile
2. Little Hunter
3. Magic Wu
4. Cavalero
5. Steelz Time
6. Paua
7. Native Bee
8. Tang Dynasty
9. Forza
10. Quidni
11. Sequablur
13. Kings County







Rock (AUS) 7th Jul (R9 1600m Hcap)



Tuesday 7 July, 7.04am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Zourkhan
2. Eschiele
3. Fastnet Flyer
4. Poetic Heart
5. Absolut Artie
6. Macho Tycoon
7. Hi Harry
8. Proane
9. Shiranda
10. Onemore Emotion
11. Attique







Rock (AUS) 7th Jul (R10 1300m CL1)



Tuesday 7 July, 7.42am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Ensenada
2. Svindal
3. Cinco Star
4. Sequalos Spirit
5. Ask Nino
6. Listen Mate
7. Roulette Royal
8. Trump Me
9. Not Liable
10. Tales Of Epsilon
11. Giselle
12. Silver Lucy
13. Poetic Pete
14. Fourgrandman
15. Mystery Element
16. Imperial Belle
17. Saint Barts
18. Duan Phoenix







Timeform,

