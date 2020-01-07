Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 7 January

#8 All About That Ben - Turf Paradise R2 (20:10)

All About That Ben is an interesting newcomer to Turf Paradise, having been competing in stronger events than this one at Finger Lakes, and gets the vote to come out on top here. Fritz Johansen has posted two creditable efforts on his last two outings and looks the biggest threat.

#4 Chargeafortune - Turf Paradise R3 (20:40)

Chargeafortune was a narrow runner-up when dropped into maiden claiming company last time and can take this similar contest. Of the others, The Fiddlers Green is a class dropper to take seriously, while Justplainalbert should also be thereabouts.

#6 Ever Vigilant - Turf Paradise R4 (21:10)

Ever Vigilant was an impressive debut winner here in November before finding stakes company too much for her last time. Dropped in grade now, this optional claimer should show her in a much better light. Flying Nemo may be the one for the forecast.