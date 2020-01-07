Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 7 January

#10 Virginia - Vaal R7 (13:40 GMT)

Virginia has put together a good series of efforts lately and has fair claims. Captain Of Tortuga is another who could play a big role in proceedings, while Full Mast also demands scrutiny.

#3 Elusive Butterfly - Vaal R8 (14:20 GMT)

Elusive Butterfly showed much improved form when runner-up over C&D last time and has leading claims. Eightfolds Lass could be the answer to second spot, while Wild Date edges it as the selection for third.

#14 Walnut Dash - Vaal R9 (14:55 GMT)

Walnut Dash has run plenty of good races recently in defeat and has fair claims of resuming winning ways. Oh Mercy Me can come out best of the rest, while Footstepsintherain heads up those chasing third place.

