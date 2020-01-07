To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 7 January

Horses hooves
The South African action on Tuesday comes from the Vaal
Timeform bring you the best bets from the Vaal on Tuesday.

"...has fair claims of resuming winning ways..."

Timeform on Walnut Dash

#10 Virginia - Vaal R7 (13:40 GMT)

Virginia has put together a good series of efforts lately and has fair claims. Captain Of Tortuga is another who could play a big role in proceedings, while Full Mast also demands scrutiny.

#3 Elusive Butterfly - Vaal R8 (14:20 GMT)

Elusive Butterfly showed much improved form when runner-up over C&D last time and has leading claims. Eightfolds Lass could be the answer to second spot, while Wild Date edges it as the selection for third.

#14 Walnut Dash - Vaal R9 (14:55 GMT)

Walnut Dash has run plenty of good races recently in defeat and has fair claims of resuming winning ways. Oh Mercy Me can come out best of the rest, while Footstepsintherain heads up those chasing third place.

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

