Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 7 January

Back

Cold Harbour - 16:15 Southwell

Cold Harbour ran well on Fibresand over this course and distance last month and has strung some solid efforts together recently, hitting the frame on each of his last three starts. He is clearly a competitive sort on a going day and looks to have been found a good opportunity to resume winning ways, so is a confident selection to land this handicap.

Lay

Mosakhar - 17:15 Southwell

Mosakhar probably didn't need to improve when getting off the mark in a maiden over course and distance maiden in November, and his task was made a lot easier by the long-odds-on favourite flopping. He makes his handicap debut here and isn't obviously well treated, so will need to show plenty of improvement to record back-to-back victories. He is worth avoiding, with the likes of Caballero and Glendevon making more appeal.

Smart Stat

Captain Cattistock - 15:30 Taunton

31% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate at TAUNTON since the start of the 2014/15 season

Captain Cattistock improved on his useful hurdles form when switched to chasing last season, winning two of his four starts, and has held his form well so far this term. Paul Nicholls's charge arrives here on the back of a respectable third in a Chepstow handicap last month and looks the pick on form, so gets the nod to make a winning start to life in hunter chases.