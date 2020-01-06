To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

NFL Playoffs Tips

Big Bash Tips

FA Cup Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 7 January

Horses on the all-weather
Timeform provide three bets on Tuesday
Join today
View market

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Tuesday...

"...looks to have been found a good opportunity to resume winning ways..."

Timeform on Cold Harbour

Back
Cold Harbour - 16:15 Southwell

Cold Harbour ran well on Fibresand over this course and distance last month and has strung some solid efforts together recently, hitting the frame on each of his last three starts. He is clearly a competitive sort on a going day and looks to have been found a good opportunity to resume winning ways, so is a confident selection to land this handicap.

Lay
Mosakhar - 17:15 Southwell

Mosakhar probably didn't need to improve when getting off the mark in a maiden over course and distance maiden in November, and his task was made a lot easier by the long-odds-on favourite flopping. He makes his handicap debut here and isn't obviously well treated, so will need to show plenty of improvement to record back-to-back victories. He is worth avoiding, with the likes of Caballero and Glendevon making more appeal.

Smart Stat
Captain Cattistock - 15:30 Taunton

31% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate at TAUNTON since the start of the 2014/15 season

Captain Cattistock improved on his useful hurdles form when switched to chasing last season, winning two of his four starts, and has held his form well so far this term. Paul Nicholls's charge arrives here on the back of a respectable third in a Chepstow handicap last month and looks the pick on form, so gets the nod to make a winning start to life in hunter chases.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back - Cold Harbour - 16:15 Southwell
Lay - Mosakhar - 17:15 Southwell
Smart Stat - Captain Cattistock - 15:30 Taunton

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles