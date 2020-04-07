Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 7 April

#4 Spicy Legacy - Will Rogers R6 (21:45)

With those towards the head of the market looking exposed in this maiden claimer, a chance is taken on Spicy Legacy, who is making just his fourth start. His third-place finish last time is worth upgrading a little given he suffered some trouble at the start, and he may still have a bit of improvement to come.

#5 Nero - Will Rogers R9 (23:15)

While unlikely to represent great value, Nero is by far the most likely winner on the entire card. Shipping in from Oaklawn, where he has been contesting much stronger races, Steve Asmussen's five-year-old has a touch of a class (placed twice at Grade 2 level), and he will take all the beating. Minister of Soul has been in fine form of late and looks the main threat.

#10 Big Guy Ian - Will Rogers R10 (23:45)

Big Guy Ian ran well to dead-heat for second over slightly further at this track a fortnight ago and is taken to step up on that this time around. His early speed should put him in a good position from the outset, and Jesse Compton's charge ought to prove tough to catch. Turf Paradise shipper Royal Creed comes into this on the back of a win and looks the biggest danger.