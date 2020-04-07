To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 7 April

Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform bring you their three best bets at Will Rogers Downs on Tuesday...

"...is by far the most likely winner on the entire card."

Timeform on Nero

#4 Spicy Legacy - Will Rogers R6 (21:45)

With those towards the head of the market looking exposed in this maiden claimer, a chance is taken on Spicy Legacy, who is making just his fourth start. His third-place finish last time is worth upgrading a little given he suffered some trouble at the start, and he may still have a bit of improvement to come.

#5 Nero - Will Rogers R9 (23:15)

While unlikely to represent great value, Nero is by far the most likely winner on the entire card. Shipping in from Oaklawn, where he has been contesting much stronger races, Steve Asmussen's five-year-old has a touch of a class (placed twice at Grade 2 level), and he will take all the beating. Minister of Soul has been in fine form of late and looks the main threat.

#10 Big Guy Ian - Will Rogers R10 (23:45)

Big Guy Ian ran well to dead-heat for second over slightly further at this track a fortnight ago and is taken to step up on that this time around. His early speed should put him in a good position from the outset, and Jesse Compton's charge ought to prove tough to catch. Turf Paradise shipper Royal Creed comes into this on the back of a win and looks the biggest danger.

WillRD (US) 7th Apr (R6 6f Mdn Claim)

Tuesday 7 April, 9.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Woods Of Congaree
Go For Jim
Champagnes On Ice
Spicy Legacy
Zyzack
Pulpit Pie
West Coast Broker
Therunawayrocket
Up
Down

Bet slip

WillRD (US) 7th Apr (R9 6f Claim)

Tuesday 7 April, 11.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Minister Of Soul
Oil Money
Trumpence
Nova Notion
Nero
Collusionist
Chatterman
Imma Bling
GRADE ONE
Up
Down

Bet slip

WillRD (US) 7th Apr (R10 6f Claim)

Tuesday 7 April, 11.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cheers And Prayers
Cataroux
Dance In The Rain
Serious Talk
Twisted Facts
Westmont
Jrock
Rocky Boy Indian
Royal Creed
Big Guy Ian
Fafa
Bettercalljohn
Up
Down

Bet slip

Timeform,

