Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 5 May

#3 Elaborate - Hawkesbury R6 (06:15)

Elaborate has been knocking on the door of late and this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account for the season. He faded late on at Gosford last time, after being forced to race wide, but is drawn in a much better position here and looks the one they all have to beat. Fast Train looked back to his best when narrowly beaten at Newcastle last time, and considering he has twice won at this venue in the past, he rates the chief threat, while last-time-out-winner Apicius makes up the shortlist.

#6 Shuhood - Hawkesbury R7 (06:55)

Shuhood showed much improved form to break her maiden at Canterbury last time and the well-bred filly ought to have enough ability to overcome a tricky draw and continue her upward momentum. Estroverto impressed with an all-the-way win at Scone last time and could offer the main opposition from a handy draw, while Nowyunomi, a stablemate to Shuhood, looks a solid each-way option.

#1 Blueant - Hawkesbury R8 (07:40)

After finishing third and second respectively on his first two career outings, Blueant put plenty of distance between himself and the rest of the field as he broke his maiden in fine style at Nowra last time. He has been rapidly improving with each start and that doesn't look as though it is going to stop here. Dreaming Of Gold found just one too good in each of her six career outings before deservedly getting off the mark at Newcastle last time. She is performing at the top of her game at the minute and should go well again here, while Prince Of Arragon can win the battle for third on his first outing for Stephen O'Halloran.