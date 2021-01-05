Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 5 January

#8 Un Deux Trois - Vaal R5 (12:45 GMT)

Un Deux Trois stepped up on her previous efforts when third over this course and distance 12 days ago, defying her big odds as she was beaten only four lengths. That run came against much stronger opposition than she faces here, so she is fancied to confirm that promise from what looks a lenient mark now back in a handicap. Tartan Dancer is feared most ahead of Tequila.

#1 Touch of Fate - Vaal R7 (14:00 GMT)

Touch of Fate had been shaping up well and showed a good attitude to resume winning ways at Turffontein last time. That victory ended a losing run stretching back to November 2019 and identifies him as perhaps the most solid option in a race where plenty of them have questions to answer. Capitiana and Alex The Great could be the ones to give the selection most to think about.

#13 You Deserve It - Vaal R8 (14:35 GMT)

You Deserve It produced a career best when getting off the mark at this course three weeks ago, keeping on well to land the spoils by two and a quarter lengths. That form puts her right in the mix in this line-up, so she looks sure to mount a bold follow-up bid if arriving in the same sort of mood. Make A Penny and Brooklyn Bridge are others to consider.

