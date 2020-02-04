To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 4 February

Horses on the dirt
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform head to Turf Paradise for their best bets on Tuesday...

"A filly with a high strike-rate..."

Timeform on Summerland

#6 Pine Grove Road - Turf Paradise R1 (19:40)

Pine Grove Road returned to form with a good second on turf last time and is fancied to build on that back on the main track, having already won four times on the dirt. Libertarian showed more when fourth on his most recent outing and rates the main danger.

#3 Poco Suenos - Turf Paradise R4 (21:13)

A good runner-up in a C&D claimer on her most recent start, Poco Suenos can go one better in this similar contest. Lesedi was just behind the selection in third on that aforementioned start, and may have to settle for finishing behind her once more.

#3 Summerland - Turf Paradise R5 (21:44)

Summerland returned from a 123-day layoff to record a convincing win in a stakes contest at this track 17 days ago. A filly with a high strike-rate, she can further enhance that record by following up in this slightly weaker affair.

Yesterday's US SmartPlays returned £36.00

TPara (US) 4th Feb (R1 1m Claim)

Tuesday 4 February, 7.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Water Wagon
Libertarian
Midnight Reverie
Nudiamond
Playoff Bound
Pine Grove Road

TPara (US) 4th Feb (R4 1m Claim)

Tuesday 4 February, 7.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Maria
Lesedi
Poco Suenos
Barbello
Lovable Lilly
Hereslookinatya
Cashmere Bliss
Extra Gorgeous

TPara (US) 4th Feb (R5 6f Claim)

Tuesday 4 February, 7.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Nat Gio
B C Z Middleton
Summerland
Surf Kitten
Mizzen Air
Janets Mae
Good Luck To You

Timeform,

