Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 4 February

#6 Pine Grove Road - Turf Paradise R1 (19:40)

Pine Grove Road returned to form with a good second on turf last time and is fancied to build on that back on the main track, having already won four times on the dirt. Libertarian showed more when fourth on his most recent outing and rates the main danger.

#3 Poco Suenos - Turf Paradise R4 (21:13)

A good runner-up in a C&D claimer on her most recent start, Poco Suenos can go one better in this similar contest. Lesedi was just behind the selection in third on that aforementioned start, and may have to settle for finishing behind her once more.

#3 Summerland - Turf Paradise R5 (21:44)

Summerland returned from a 123-day layoff to record a convincing win in a stakes contest at this track 17 days ago. A filly with a high strike-rate, she can further enhance that record by following up in this slightly weaker affair.