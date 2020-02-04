Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 4 February

TPara (US) 4th Feb (R1 1m Claim)
Tuesday 4 February, 7.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Water Wagon
|Libertarian
|Midnight Reverie
|Nudiamond
|Playoff Bound
|Pine Grove Road
|
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Betting.Betfair
Timeform head to Turf Paradise for their best bets on Tuesday...
"A filly with a high strike-rate..."
Timeform on Summerland
#6 Pine Grove Road - Turf Paradise R1 (19:40)
Pine Grove Road returned to form with a good second on turf last time and is fancied to build on that back on the main track, having already won four times on the dirt. Libertarian showed more when fourth on his most recent outing and rates the main danger.
#3 Poco Suenos - Turf Paradise R4 (21:13)
A good runner-up in a C&D claimer on her most recent start, Poco Suenos can go one better in this similar contest. Lesedi was just behind the selection in third on that aforementioned start, and may have to settle for finishing behind her once more.
#3 Summerland - Turf Paradise R5 (21:44)
Summerland returned from a 123-day layoff to record a convincing win in a stakes contest at this track 17 days ago. A filly with a high strike-rate, she can further enhance that record by following up in this slightly weaker affair.
Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.
#6 Pine Grove Road - Turf Paradise R1 (19:40)
#3 Poco Suenos - Turf Paradise R4 (21:13)
#3 Summerland - Turf Paradise R5 (21:44)
Yesterday's US SmartPlays returned £36.00
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
|Back
|Lay
|Water Wagon
|Libertarian
|Midnight Reverie
|Nudiamond
|Playoff Bound
|Pine Grove Road
|
Bet slip
|Back
|Lay
|Maria
|Lesedi
|Poco Suenos
|Barbello
|Lovable Lilly
|Hereslookinatya
|Cashmere Bliss
|Extra Gorgeous
|
Bet slip
|Back
|Lay
|Nat Gio
|B C Z Middleton
|Summerland
|Surf Kitten
|Mizzen Air
|Janets Mae
|Good Luck To You
|
Bet slip