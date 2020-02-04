Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 4 February

#9 Kapama - Vaal R5 (13:25 GMT)

Kapama built on her Turffontein victory with a good second at this venue in December and looks the one to beat here if able to get back to that sort of form. Trapiche has largely remained in good heart since her maiden victory back in November and is another high on the shortlist, while Oh Mercy Me can claim a share of the minor prize money.

#10 Itsmydarling - Vaal R6 (14:00 GMT)

Itsmydarling looked back to somewhere near her best when runner-up at Turffontein in November and, though her two subsequent runs haven't set the world alight, she should find this an easier task. Littlewood is stepped significantly back up in trip after struggling over shorter distances and probably looks the biggest threat, while Merengue also looks good for a place.

#1 G I Joe - Vaal R8 (15:10 GMT)

G I Joe's recent form reads well in the context of this race, finishing second and third in his last two outings. He has a good chance on the pick of his form and is taken to open his account at the expense of Twice The Surge and Jackpot Jewel.