Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 4 February

Horses on turf
Timeform pick out their best bets in South Africa on Tuesday
Timeform pick out their three best bets from the Vaal on Tuesday...

"...has a good chance on the pick of his form..."

Timeform on G I Joe

#9 Kapama - Vaal R5 (13:25 GMT)

Kapama built on her Turffontein victory with a good second at this venue in December and looks the one to beat here if able to get back to that sort of form. Trapiche has largely remained in good heart since her maiden victory back in November and is another high on the shortlist, while Oh Mercy Me can claim a share of the minor prize money.

#10 Itsmydarling - Vaal R6 (14:00 GMT)

Itsmydarling looked back to somewhere near her best when runner-up at Turffontein in November and, though her two subsequent runs haven't set the world alight, she should find this an easier task. Littlewood is stepped significantly back up in trip after struggling over shorter distances and probably looks the biggest threat, while Merengue also looks good for a place.

#1 G I Joe - Vaal R8 (15:10 GMT)

G I Joe's recent form reads well in the context of this race, finishing second and third in his last two outings. He has a good chance on the pick of his form and is taken to open his account at the expense of Twice The Surge and Jackpot Jewel.

Recommended bets

#9 Kapama - Vaal R5 (13:25 GMT)
#10 Itsmydarling - Vaal R6 (14:00 GMT)
#1 G I Joe - Vaal R8 (15:10 GMT)

South Africa SmartPlays are up £172.50 since 1st January

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Vaal (RSA) 4th Feb (R5 1450m Hcap)

Tuesday 4 February, 11.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
Elusive Butterfly
Circle Of Latitude
Now You See Me
Zulu Dawn
Golden Spiral
Oh Mercy Me
Trapiche
Kapama
Footstepsintherain
Louvain

Vaal (RSA) 4th Feb (R6 2000m Hcap)

Tuesday 4 February, 11.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
Green Dragon
Magics First
Sammi Moosa
Littlewood
Flying Fantasy
Vida Amorosa
Ideal Cut
Cranberry Crush
Glamorous Scandal
Itsmydarlin
Il Mondo
Passion Peach
Merengue
Ration My Passion
Ledimasprincess

Vaal (RSA) 4th Feb (R8 1600m Plt)

Tuesday 4 February, 11.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
G I Joe
Bravo One
Ghalyoon
Tunneloflove
Jackpot Jewel
Word Ruler
Metric
Tiki Taka
Kunghayfatchoy
Cappella Magna
Master Mount
Twice The Surge
Thats Just Fine

Timeform,

