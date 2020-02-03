Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 4 February

Back

Sabbathical - 13:25 Sedgefield

Sabbathical has been largely progressive over hurdles, particularly since being pitched into handicaps, and he showed improved form when third at Plumpton before galloping his rivals into submission in testing conditions at Leicester last week. He is still less exposed than most in this field and holds obvious claims here having been quickly turned out under a penalty.

Lay

Mcfabulous - 15:15 Market Rasen

Mcfabulous was a smart bumper performer, winning three of his four starts in that sphere, but has struggled to match that level over hurdles. He failed to meet expectations when second in a Chepstow maiden after being sent off odds-on, and finished last of four at Ascot on his latest outing. There is a possibility that this longer trip will show him in a better light, but it's likely he will have to show more than in his two previous outings to get the better of Hometown Boy, who made a mockery of his opening mark at this course last month.

Smart Stat

Robin Gold - 15:50 Market Rasen

27% - Dan Skelton's strike rate at Market Rasen since the start of the 2014/15 season

Robin Gold won twice over hurdles in Ireland earlier this season but has struggled on all three outings over fences. He starts out for Dan Skelton here though, after switching from Jonathan Forgaty's yard, and is a potential improver so makes plenty of appeal in what looks a weak handicap chase.