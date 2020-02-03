To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 4 February

Chasers over a fence
Timeform provide three bets in Britain on Tuesday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Tuesday...

"...holds obvious claims here having been quickly turned out under a penalty..."

Timeform on Sabbathical

Back
Sabbathical - 13:25 Sedgefield

Sabbathical has been largely progressive over hurdles, particularly since being pitched into handicaps, and he showed improved form when third at Plumpton before galloping his rivals into submission in testing conditions at Leicester last week. He is still less exposed than most in this field and holds obvious claims here having been quickly turned out under a penalty.

Lay
Mcfabulous - 15:15 Market Rasen

Mcfabulous was a smart bumper performer, winning three of his four starts in that sphere, but has struggled to match that level over hurdles. He failed to meet expectations when second in a Chepstow maiden after being sent off odds-on, and finished last of four at Ascot on his latest outing. There is a possibility that this longer trip will show him in a better light, but it's likely he will have to show more than in his two previous outings to get the better of Hometown Boy, who made a mockery of his opening mark at this course last month.

Smart Stat
Robin Gold - 15:50 Market Rasen

27% - Dan Skelton's strike rate at Market Rasen since the start of the 2014/15 season

Robin Gold won twice over hurdles in Ireland earlier this season but has struggled on all three outings over fences. He starts out for Dan Skelton here though, after switching from Jonathan Forgaty's yard, and is a potential improver so makes plenty of appeal in what looks a weak handicap chase.

Recommended bets

Back - Sabbathical – 13:25 Sedgefield
Lay - Mcfabulous – 15:15 Market Rasen
Smart Stat - Robin Gold – 15:50 Market Rasen

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Sedge 4th Feb (2m4f Hcap Hrd)

Tuesday 4 February, 1.25pm

Back Lay
Sabbathical
Bertie Blake
Ex Selance
Go As You Please
The Very Thing
Goldslinger
Artichoke Heart
Dollys Dot
Phantom Isle
Magnum

MrktR 4th Feb (2m4f Nov Hrd)

Tuesday 4 February, 1.40pm

Back Lay
Mcfabulous
Hijack
Hometown Boy
Tip Top Cat

MrktR 4th Feb (2m3f Mares Hcap Chs)

Tuesday 4 February, 1.40pm

Back Lay
Quantum Of Solace
Vue Cavaliere
Robin Gold
Lady Master
Bennys Girl
Glorvina
Fairy Pol
The Crazed Moon
Impulsive Leader

Timeform,

