Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 31 March

#7 Evie's Prince - Will Rogers Downs R4 (20:45)

With those that have already run not setting a particularly high standard, this low-level maiden claimer can go the way of first-time starter Evie's Prince. With a relatively stout pedigree by US standards, it's no surprise to see Robertino Diodoro's charge debuting around two turns, and he can make his first outing a winning one.

#7 Shred The Rules - Will Rogers Downs R8 (22:45)

Shred The Rules improved for his comeback run to convincingly win an allowance contest at Sunland last time and is taken to go in again. My Wise Cat was an impressive victor here last time and rates the main danger, while Elkhorn Poet and Kat's Second Silver are others to consider.

#8 Burbach - Will Rogers Downs R10 (23:45)

Burbach is probably best not judged on his latest run when returning from a layoff and encountering a sloppy track. Assuming a return to drier conditions today, he should go close in what isn't a strong maiden claimer. There are several likely dangers, with Danzing River and Shawn Again heading them.