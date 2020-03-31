To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 31 March

Horses leaving stalls
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform pick out their three best bets at Will Rogers Downs on Tuesday...

"...he can make his first outing a winning one."

Timeform on Evie's Prince

#7 Evie's Prince - Will Rogers Downs R4 (20:45)

With those that have already run not setting a particularly high standard, this low-level maiden claimer can go the way of first-time starter Evie's Prince. With a relatively stout pedigree by US standards, it's no surprise to see Robertino Diodoro's charge debuting around two turns, and he can make his first outing a winning one.

#7 Shred The Rules - Will Rogers Downs R8 (22:45)

Shred The Rules improved for his comeback run to convincingly win an allowance contest at Sunland last time and is taken to go in again. My Wise Cat was an impressive victor here last time and rates the main danger, while Elkhorn Poet and Kat's Second Silver are others to consider.

#8 Burbach - Will Rogers Downs R10 (23:45)

Burbach is probably best not judged on his latest run when returning from a layoff and encountering a sloppy track. Assuming a return to drier conditions today, he should go close in what isn't a strong maiden claimer. There are several likely dangers, with Danzing River and Shawn Again heading them.

WillRD (US) 31st Mar (R4 1m Mdn Claim)

Tuesday 31 March, 8.45pm

Native River
Blame It On Jr
Presley Chime
Okie Buck
Abstract Paynter
Crowned Leader
Evies Prince
Concrete Finisher
WillRD (US) 31st Mar (R8 6f Hcap)

Tuesday 31 March, 10.45pm

Starward
Catale Storm
Elkhorn Poet
My Wise Cat
Kats Second Silver
Euramaster
Shred The Rules
Timely Reply
WillRD (US) 31st Mar (R10 6f Mdn Claim)

Tuesday 31 March, 11.45pm

Ciak
Letsplayagame
Shawn Again
Run Budda Run
Visions Of Indians
Kavalli
Danzing River
Burbach
A La Omega
Smilin Cat
Gruffandtough
