Timeform Australia's SmartPlays: Tuesday 31 March

Newc (AUS) 31st Mar (R1 1600m 3yo)
Tuesday 31 March, 2.05am
|Back
|Lay
|1. Clogs
|2. Crown Affair
|4. Kirwans Lane
|5. Gloraya
|6. Lime And Sugar
|8. Pellezzano
|9. Perfect Impression
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Betting.Betfair
Timeform Australia select the three best bets at Mornington and Newcastle on Tuesday...
"...has the pace to use the inside draw around tight, turning Mornington..."
Timeform on Hafaawa
#9 Perfect Impression - R1 Newcastle (02:05)
Perfect Impression posted a figure first up from a break last time that suggests she should be winning one of these sooner rather than later. Peak to date came at this point of last campaign when beating all bar the subsequently Group 1-placed Nudge, which is a good piece of form.
#11 Hafaawa - R7 Mornington (06:30)
Hafaawa was well beaten on heavy ground last time but that is easily forgiven. Prior to that had put together a bank of ratings that are good enough for this, and has the pace to use the inside draw around tight, turning Mornington under Daniel Stackhouse, who is riding in career-best form.
#13 Miss Scorcher - R11 Newcastle (08:05)
Miss Scorcher ran a typically solid race in the Gosford qualifier (run at Newcastle) for the Provincial Championships Final and now tries her luck in the Wyong heat - remarkably now also run at Newcastle. She has the ratings to win if she can stay the 1350m having not been tried beyond 1200m to date. That's the query but it can be factored into the price and her speed may make her even more dangerous if she can use it to full effect over this slightly longer journey.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Tuesday 31 March, 2.05am
|Back
|Lay
|1. Clogs
|2. Crown Affair
|4. Kirwans Lane
|5. Gloraya
|6. Lime And Sugar
|8. Pellezzano
|9. Perfect Impression
Tuesday 31 March, 6.30am
|Back
|Lay
|1. Southern Turf
|2. Design Rouge
|4. The Thick Of It
|5. Reactor
|7. Zipspur
|8. Stage Front
|9. Channing
|10. Material Mistress
|11. Hafaawa
|13. Andrassy Avenue
|14. Kootara
|15. Florent
|16. Canelo
Tuesday 31 March, 8.05am
|Back
|Lay
|1. Alberts No Pussy
|2. Oakfield Captain
|3. Esteem Spirit
|4. Juventus
|5. Celer
|6. Defeat
|8. Oxford Tycoon
|9. Lifetime Quest
|10. Bombasay
|11. Animate
|13. Miss Scorcher
|14. Bubbles Ball
|15. Margie Bee
|16. The Crimson Idol
|17. Siesta Key
|19. Fanciful Dream