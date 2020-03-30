To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Australia's SmartPlays: Tuesday 31 March

Horses break from the stalls
Timeform Australia offer three bets on Tuesday
Timeform Australia select the three best bets at Mornington and Newcastle on Tuesday...

"...has the pace to use the inside draw around tight, turning Mornington..."

Timeform on Hafaawa

#9 Perfect Impression - R1 Newcastle (02:05)

Perfect Impression posted a figure first up from a break last time that suggests she should be winning one of these sooner rather than later. Peak to date came at this point of last campaign when beating all bar the subsequently Group 1-placed Nudge, which is a good piece of form.

#11 Hafaawa - R7 Mornington (06:30)

Hafaawa was well beaten on heavy ground last time but that is easily forgiven. Prior to that had put together a bank of ratings that are good enough for this, and has the pace to use the inside draw around tight, turning Mornington under Daniel Stackhouse, who is riding in career-best form.

#13 Miss Scorcher - R11 Newcastle (08:05)

Miss Scorcher ran a typically solid race in the Gosford qualifier (run at Newcastle) for the Provincial Championships Final and now tries her luck in the Wyong heat - remarkably now also run at Newcastle. She has the ratings to win if she can stay the 1350m having not been tried beyond 1200m to date. That's the query but it can be factored into the price and her speed may make her even more dangerous if she can use it to full effect over this slightly longer journey.

Newc (AUS) 31st Mar (R1 1600m 3yo)

Tuesday 31 March, 2.05am

Back Lay
1. Clogs
2. Crown Affair
4. Kirwans Lane
5. Gloraya
6. Lime And Sugar
8. Pellezzano
9. Perfect Impression
Morn (AUS) 31st Mar (R7 1200m Hcap)

Tuesday 31 March, 6.30am

1. Southern Turf
2. Design Rouge
4. The Thick Of It
5. Reactor
7. Zipspur
8. Stage Front
9. Channing
10. Material Mistress
11. Hafaawa
13. Andrassy Avenue
14. Kootara
15. Florent
16. Canelo
Newc (AUS) 31st Mar (R11 1350m CL5)

Tuesday 31 March, 8.05am

1. Alberts No Pussy
2. Oakfield Captain
3. Esteem Spirit
4. Juventus
5. Celer
6. Defeat
8. Oxford Tycoon
9. Lifetime Quest
10. Bombasay
11. Animate
13. Miss Scorcher
14. Bubbles Ball
15. Margie Bee
16. The Crimson Idol
17. Siesta Key
19. Fanciful Dream
