Timeform Australia's SmartPlays: Tuesday 31 March

#9 Perfect Impression - R1 Newcastle (02:05)

Perfect Impression posted a figure first up from a break last time that suggests she should be winning one of these sooner rather than later. Peak to date came at this point of last campaign when beating all bar the subsequently Group 1-placed Nudge, which is a good piece of form.

#11 Hafaawa - R7 Mornington (06:30)

Hafaawa was well beaten on heavy ground last time but that is easily forgiven. Prior to that had put together a bank of ratings that are good enough for this, and has the pace to use the inside draw around tight, turning Mornington under Daniel Stackhouse, who is riding in career-best form.

#13 Miss Scorcher - R11 Newcastle (08:05)

Miss Scorcher ran a typically solid race in the Gosford qualifier (run at Newcastle) for the Provincial Championships Final and now tries her luck in the Wyong heat - remarkably now also run at Newcastle. She has the ratings to win if she can stay the 1350m having not been tried beyond 1200m to date. That's the query but it can be factored into the price and her speed may make her even more dangerous if she can use it to full effect over this slightly longer journey.