Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 31 December

#8 Late At Night - Kenilworth R6 (13:35 GMT)

Late At Night ran out a comfortable three-and-a-half-length winner at this course on debut and sets the benchmark in this contest. He is yet to follow that success up with another victory but has put in some creditable performances, including a good second in a course-and-distance handicap last month. He looks well ahead of these on form and should take all the beating, with Bag Of Tricks and Jay Rock looking the best of the rest.

#1 Caribbean Sunset - Kenilworth R7 (14:15 GMT)

Carribean Sunset had been promising to come good for a while and confirmed that promise when following up her three successive runner-up finishes with a career-best performance to comfortably win a course-and-distance maiden last month. She sets the form standard on her handicap debut and should be difficult to beat on what looks to be a lenient opening mark. Nanna Anna is the most prudent second option, while Fours A Crowd also requires a second look.

#1 Power Grid - Kenilworth R8 (14:55 GMT)

Power Grid has been back to his best of late and has a good chance here based on his half-length second in a course-and-distance handicap last month. He has won over this track and trip on three previous occasions and will probably take the beating here, ahead of Nasty Harry, who may offer the most competition. Bernie finished narrowly behind Power Grid last time out so also commands a closer look.