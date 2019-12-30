To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Big Bash Tips

World Darts Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 31 December

Emmas Joy at Warwick
Timeform provide their three best bets in Britain on Tuesday
Join today
View market

Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Tuesday...

"...impressive when opening her account at this track in November..."

Timeform on Emmas Joy

Back
Storm Wizard - 14:25 Uttoxeter

Storm Wizard has left his hurdles form behind this term, winning in the mud over this trip at Bangor earlier this month, before a combination of a late mistake and being briefly caught unaware by the winner's forward move cost him at Uttoxeter last time. Venetia Williams' charge is up only 6 lb for that run and, with this step up in trip likely to suit, is expected to gain compensation for his in-form yard.

Lay
Jackstar - 14:45 Lingfield

Jackstar posted a career-best effort to gain a first success in handicap company at Wolverhampton earlier this month, but he had the run of the race, and, with a 4 lb rise to contend with, isn't an obvious one to follow up. Mohareb has done nothing but improve since joining Michael Appleby and makes much more appeal, while Kempton victor Tipperary Jack and course winner Luis Vaz De Torres also represent more attractive alternatives.

Smart Stat
Emmas Joy - 12:55 Warwick

26% - Harry Skelton's strike rate at Warwick

Emmas Joy was impressive when opening her account at this track in November, going on the bridle a long way before drawing clear on the home turn to win with plenty in hand. She was found out somewhat in better company at Sandown earlier this month but returns to calmer waters here and, though she has a penalty to shoulder, is expected to get back to winning ways, with the longer trip unlikely to be an issue.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back - Storm Wizard – 14:25 Uttoxeter
Lay - Jackstar – 14:45 Lingfield
Smart Stat - Emmas Joy – 12:55 Warwick

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles