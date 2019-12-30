Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 31 December

Back

Storm Wizard - 14:25 Uttoxeter

Storm Wizard has left his hurdles form behind this term, winning in the mud over this trip at Bangor earlier this month, before a combination of a late mistake and being briefly caught unaware by the winner's forward move cost him at Uttoxeter last time. Venetia Williams' charge is up only 6 lb for that run and, with this step up in trip likely to suit, is expected to gain compensation for his in-form yard.

Jackstar - 14:45 Lingfield

Jackstar posted a career-best effort to gain a first success in handicap company at Wolverhampton earlier this month, but he had the run of the race, and, with a 4 lb rise to contend with, isn't an obvious one to follow up. Mohareb has done nothing but improve since joining Michael Appleby and makes much more appeal, while Kempton victor Tipperary Jack and course winner Luis Vaz De Torres also represent more attractive alternatives.

Emmas Joy - 12:55 Warwick

26% - Harry Skelton's strike rate at Warwick

Emmas Joy was impressive when opening her account at this track in November, going on the bridle a long way before drawing clear on the home turn to win with plenty in hand. She was found out somewhat in better company at Sandown earlier this month but returns to calmer waters here and, though she has a penalty to shoulder, is expected to get back to winning ways, with the longer trip unlikely to be an issue.