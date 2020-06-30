To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 30 June

Racing in South Africa
Timeform pick out their best bets in South Africa on Tuesday
Timeform select the three best bets at the Vaal on Tuesday...

"...a 5 lb rise may not be enough to stop her following up."

Timeform on Gemcutter

#8 The Fifth Wave - Vaal R7 (14:40)

The Fifth Wave has been a bit below form since putting up a couple of career-best efforts at the start of the year, but she can be forgiven her latest run, when sixth over this course and distance 26 days ago, as it was her first for more than two months. She looks to be on a lenient mark on the pick of her form, and if she has come on at all for her recent outing, she could prove tough to beat. Gallic Princess and Lady Of Liberty are possibly the pick of the remainder.

#7 Isphan - Vaal R8 (15:10)

Isphan belatedly regained the winning thread with his best effort for a long while when successful at Turffontein back in February, and he remained largely in good form in his subsequent outings. He proved himself arguably as good as ever when hitting the frame over this course and distance on his reappearance earlier this month, and with two from that race having already come out and won since, he is expected to be bang there on his second run since the restart. Big Blue Marble makes the most appeal for second, while Singfonico may be able to claim third.

#12 Gemcutter - Vaal R9 (15:40)

Gemcutter has been knocking at the door since the turn of the year, finding just one too good on a couple of occasion, and she duly showed much improved form to regain the winning thread in a course-and-distance handicap earlier this month, putting plenty of distance between herself and her nearest pursuer. She was impressive that day and a 5 lb rise may not be enough to stop her following up. Captain Hindsight and Pearl Of Siberia both look to have solid place claims.

Recommended bets

#8 The Fifth Wave – Vaal R7 (14:40)
#7 Isphan – Vaal R8 (15:10)
#12 Gemcutter – Vaal R9 (15:40)

Vaal (RSA) 30th Jun (R7 1200m Hcap)

Tuesday 30 June, 2.40pm

Vaal (RSA) 30th Jun (R8 1000m Hcap)

Tuesday 30 June, 3.10pm

Vaal (RSA) 30th Jun (R9 1000m Hcap)

Tuesday 30 June, 3.40pm

