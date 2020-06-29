Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Monday 3 June

#2 Pound For Pound - Mackay R7 (06:27)

Pound For Pound arrives here in search of a hat-trick after a couple of victories at Rockhampton, the latest of which saw him run out a comfortable two-and-a-quarter-length winner. He is drawn handily and rates a strong winning chance, with Bold Hunter and Ziggi Rocks looking the pick of the remainder.

#4 Fratellino - Mackay R8 (07:07)

Fratellino boxed on steadily to get up by a nose here last month but couldn't follow up over the shorter trip 21 days ago, just missing out. Back up to six-and-a-half furlongs here though, he can bounce back to winning ways and provide in-form jockey Brad Pengelly with another success. Last Chance rates highly and is certainly one to keep an eye on, while Proane may be able to win the battle for third.

#9 Planet Warrior - Mackay R9 (07:45)

Planet Warrior overcame an awkward start to make it two successive victories at this track earlier in the month, staying on well to win by a nose. Stepped up in trip here, all looks set fair for a big effort as he attempts to land the hat-trick. Le Dude is drawn nicely and could pose the biggest threat, while Onemore Emotion makes up the shortlist.