To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

FA Cup Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 3 March

Racing in America
Timeform provide three bets in the US tonight
Join today
View market

Timeform identify bets their three best bets at Parx on Tuesday...

"...is worth another chance to build on her good runner-up finish over C&D..."

Timeform on If Only You Knew

#6 If Only You Knew - Parx R2 (18:22)

If Only You Knew was a bit below form last time but is worth another chance to build on her good runner-up finish over C&D the time before. Sweet Blame heads up the list of dangers, while Midday Prayer is also on the shortlist.

#3 Graves Island - Parx R3 (18:49)

Graves Island drops in class having been a bit out of his depth last time and should put up a much better showing. Main danger Red Razzo has been in good form of late and ought to go well starting out for new connections.

#2 Karen's Gem - Parx R7 (20:37)

Blissful Breeze and Karen's Gem finished first and second in a similar race to this last time, but there are grounds for thinking the form will be reversed this time. Karen's Gem didn't have as good a trip as Blissful Breeze, meeting trouble 2f out, and she can come out on top of her old rival.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#6 If Only You Knew - Parx R2 (18:22)
#3 Graves Island - Parx R3 (18:49)
#2 Karen's Gem - Parx R7 (20:37)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Parx (US) 3rd Mar (R2 1m Claim)

Tuesday 3 March, 5.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rose Of Dublin
Phyllis Driller
Midday Prayer
Twitter Storm
Dereya
If You Only Knew
Sweet Blame
Up
Down

Bet slip

Parx (US) 3rd Mar (R3 6f Claim)

Tuesday 3 March, 5.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Owin I Am
Drosselmagic
Graves Island
Red Razzo
Clear Prosperity
Cowboy Mz
Up
Down

Bet slip

Parx (US) 3rd Mar (R7 6f Claim)

Tuesday 3 March, 5.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Bow Town Cat
Karens Gem
Double The Bet
Blissful Breeze
What About Tonight
Bourbon Honey
American Ali
Prospective Belle
Up
Down

Bet slip

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles