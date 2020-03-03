Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 3 March

#6 If Only You Knew - Parx R2 (18:22)

If Only You Knew was a bit below form last time but is worth another chance to build on her good runner-up finish over C&D the time before. Sweet Blame heads up the list of dangers, while Midday Prayer is also on the shortlist.

#3 Graves Island - Parx R3 (18:49)

Graves Island drops in class having been a bit out of his depth last time and should put up a much better showing. Main danger Red Razzo has been in good form of late and ought to go well starting out for new connections.

#2 Karen's Gem - Parx R7 (20:37)

Blissful Breeze and Karen's Gem finished first and second in a similar race to this last time, but there are grounds for thinking the form will be reversed this time. Karen's Gem didn't have as good a trip as Blissful Breeze, meeting trouble 2f out, and she can come out on top of her old rival.