Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 3 March

Vaal (RSA) 3rd Mar (R7 1450m Hcap)
Tuesday 3 March, 11.10am
Timeform identify three bets from the Vaal on Tuesday...
"...has leading claims..."
Timeform on All of Me
#4 All of Me - Vaal R6 (14:10 GMT)
All of Me is in good heart right now, successful in four of her last six starts, and has leading claims. Impressive Duchess is taken to chase the selection home, while Ocean City can win the battle for minor honours.
#6 The Fifth Wave - Vaal R7 (14:50 GMT)
The Fifth Wave has been hard to fault in recent starts and could be difficult to catch. Promise seems the leading danger, while Rouge Allure deserves some consideration as well.
#12 Shortstop - Vaal R8 (15:25 GMT)
Shortstop is on a lengthy losing run, but is well handicapped as a result, and is worth chancing. We All Chomies could be the answer to second spot , while True Words is one to bear in mind as well.
