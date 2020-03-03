To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Tuesday 3 March

South Africa
Timeform pick out their best bets in South Africa on Tuesday
Timeform identify three bets from the Vaal on Tuesday...

"...has leading claims..."

Timeform on All of Me

#4 All of Me - Vaal R6 (14:10 GMT)

All of Me is in good heart right now, successful in four of her last six starts, and has leading claims. Impressive Duchess is taken to chase the selection home, while Ocean City can win the battle for minor honours.

#6 The Fifth Wave - Vaal R7 (14:50 GMT)

The Fifth Wave has been hard to fault in recent starts and could be difficult to catch. Promise seems the leading danger, while Rouge Allure deserves some consideration as well.

#12 Shortstop - Vaal R8 (15:25 GMT)

Shortstop is on a lengthy losing run, but is well handicapped as a result, and is worth chancing. We All Chomies could be the answer to second spot , while True Words is one to bear in mind as well.

Vaal (RSA) 3rd Mar (R7 1450m Hcap)

Tuesday 3 March, 11.10am

Back Lay
Rouge Allure
Bullsade
Gimme Hope Johanna
Promise
Gallic Princess
The Fifth Wave
Stage Dance
Makara
Vaal (RSA) 3rd Mar (R8 1450m Hcap)

Tuesday 3 March, 11.10am

Back Lay
Creation
Crime Scene
Ideal Day
Written In Stone
True Words
City Dancer
Vartanium
We All Chomies
Trip To Paradise
The Makwakkers
Shortstop
Prix Eclips
In The Game
Timeform,

