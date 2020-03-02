To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 3 March

Racing at Southwell
Timeform provide three bets in the UK on Tuesday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Tuesday...

"...looks well placed to build on her recent success and go in again."

Timeform on Puchita

Back
Puchita - 19:30 Southwell

Up just 1 lb for finishing clear of third over this course and distance last month, Puchita didn't need to improve to belatedly get off the mark under the same conditions recently, travelling well and battling on gamely to fend off a last-time-winner who put a further four lengths between himself and the remainder. Quickly turned out under a penalty, Puchita looks well placed to build on her recent success and go in again.

Lay
Quick Wave - 14:30 Exeter

Quick Wave finished runner-up at Warwick on her return to chasing in November, and went one better having been raised a generous-looking 2 lb at Leicester last time, albeit not without giving her supporters a major scare. Not fluent at the second fence, she was headed when seemingly trying to refuse the fifth, but, after clambering over in instalments, she quickly caught up before the next flight. A mistake like that would surely have proved costly in anything more competitive and, with that in mind, she looks susceptible here following a 5 lb rise.

Smart Stat
Demopolis - 16:30 Exeter

22% - Richard Johnson's strike rate at Exeter

Demopolis confirmed the promise of his previous eye-catching run when getting off the mark over fences at the first time of asking at Ludlow last month, creating a good impression and winning with plenty in hand. Able to race from the same mark reverted to hurdles, Phillip Hobbs's charge battled on gamely to follow up at the same venue recently, staying on to lead after an error at the second last almost derailed him. He is clearly right back in the groove and, despite going up 5 lb, may still be ahead of his mark, so he is taken to defy that rise and land a quick-fire hat-trick.

Recommended bets

Back - Puchita - 19:30 Southwell
Lay - Quick Wave - 14:30 Exeter
Smart Stat - Demopolis - 16:30 Exeter

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

