Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 3 March

Back

Puchita - 19:30 Southwell

Up just 1 lb for finishing clear of third over this course and distance last month, Puchita didn't need to improve to belatedly get off the mark under the same conditions recently, travelling well and battling on gamely to fend off a last-time-winner who put a further four lengths between himself and the remainder. Quickly turned out under a penalty, Puchita looks well placed to build on her recent success and go in again.

Lay

Quick Wave - 14:30 Exeter

Quick Wave finished runner-up at Warwick on her return to chasing in November, and went one better having been raised a generous-looking 2 lb at Leicester last time, albeit not without giving her supporters a major scare. Not fluent at the second fence, she was headed when seemingly trying to refuse the fifth, but, after clambering over in instalments, she quickly caught up before the next flight. A mistake like that would surely have proved costly in anything more competitive and, with that in mind, she looks susceptible here following a 5 lb rise.

Smart Stat

Demopolis - 16:30 Exeter

22% - Richard Johnson's strike rate at Exeter

Demopolis confirmed the promise of his previous eye-catching run when getting off the mark over fences at the first time of asking at Ludlow last month, creating a good impression and winning with plenty in hand. Able to race from the same mark reverted to hurdles, Phillip Hobbs's charge battled on gamely to follow up at the same venue recently, staying on to lead after an error at the second last almost derailed him. He is clearly right back in the groove and, despite going up 5 lb, may still be ahead of his mark, so he is taken to defy that rise and land a quick-fire hat-trick.