Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 3 March

Extr 3rd Mar (3m Nov Hcap Chs)
Tuesday 3 March, 2.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Quick Wave
|Fortescue
|Hugo n Taz
|Samburu Shujaa
|Trio For Rio
|Virginia Chick
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Betting.Betfair
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Tuesday...
"...looks well placed to build on her recent success and go in again."
Timeform on Puchita
Back
Puchita - 19:30 Southwell
Up just 1 lb for finishing clear of third over this course and distance last month,
Quick Wave finished runner-up at Warwick on her return to chasing in November, and went one better having been raised a generous-looking 2 lb at Leicester last time, albeit not without giving her supporters a major scare. Not fluent at the second fence, she was headed when seemingly trying to refuse the fifth, but, after clambering over in instalments, she quickly caught up before the next flight. A mistake like that would surely have proved costly in anything more competitive and, with that in mind, she looks susceptible here following a 5 lb rise.
Smart Stat
Demopolis - 16:30 Exeter
22% - Richard Johnson's strike rate at Exeter
Demopolis confirmed the promise of his previous eye-catching run when getting off the mark over fences at the first time of asking at Ludlow last month, creating a good impression and winning with plenty in hand. Able to race from the same mark reverted to hurdles, Phillip Hobbs's charge battled on gamely to follow up at the same venue recently, staying on to lead after an error at the second last almost derailed him. He is clearly right back in the groove and, despite going up 5 lb, may still be ahead of his mark, so he is taken to defy that rise and land a quick-fire hat-trick.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Back - Puchita - 19:30 Southwell
Lay - Quick Wave - 14:30 Exeter
Smart Stat - Demopolis - 16:30 Exeter
Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.
Tuesday 3 March, 2.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Quick Wave
|Fortescue
|Hugo n Taz
|Samburu Shujaa
|Trio For Rio
|Virginia Chick
Tuesday 3 March, 2.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Demopolis
|Morning Spirit
|Sabbathical
|Giga White
|Top Gamble
|Show On The Road
|Daytime Ahead
|Buster Moon
|Nelsons Touch
|Stage Summit
Tuesday 3 March, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Puchita
|Jem Scuttle
|Star Cracker
|Andre Amar
|Aquarius
|Karalini
|Intense Style
|Wicklow Warrior