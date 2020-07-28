Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 28 July

#4 Will Take Over - Parx R1 (17:55)

The lightly-raced Will Take Over hasn't yet fully hit her straps for her current barn but she still has time to fulfil her potential. She is taken to add to her sole win in this $16k claiming contest. Bella G can emerge as the biggest threat, while Two Graces is another who is entitled to consideration.

#6 Curlin's Knight - Parx R2 (18:22)

Curlin's Knight made all for a convincing C&D success earlier this month and is taken to repeat the dose, particularly as he's unlikely to face much pressure on the front end. Grand Oasis hails from a barn that has been in good order for some time now and can emerge second best. Dubrovsky and Hail to the King are others to factor into the equation.

#1 Flashndynamite - Parx R11 (22:25)

Flashndynamite has been on a strong run of form so far this year, winning her last 4 starts. This allowance optional claimer represents her toughest test for some time, but the speed figure she recorded last time suggests she is up to the task. Regal Retort is partnered by one of the top riders at this track and should also give a good account.

