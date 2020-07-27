Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 28 July

#6 Sky Hero - Moe R4 (05:39 BST)

Sky Hero sets the standard on the form of his latest third at Murtoa, and he may not need to improve much to get off the mark in what looks a weak contest on paper. Sweet Gold and Stannary will both be suited by the step up in trip and could be the ones to give the selection most to think about.

#8 Reward - Moe R7 (07:15 BST)

Reward remains open to more improvement after winning her maiden at this venue last time, where she won by just a nose but appeared to have more in hand. The fact she is proven on heavy ground is also a big plus, so she is fancied to follow up at the expense of Megamea, who was narrowly denied at Seymour recently.

#2 Chatelaine - Moe R8 (07:47 BST)

Chatelaine hasn't had much luck in recent starts, including when fifth at Geelong 11 days ago, and she could be the way to go in what is a weaker race than she often contests. Ronnani shed her maiden tag last time and is feared most ahead of Indiana Star, who is another last-time-out winner in the line-up.

