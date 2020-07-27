To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Glorious Goodwood Tips

Galway Festival Tips

World Snooker Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Champions League Tips

Premier League Tips

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 28 July

Australian racing
Timeform bring you three to back in Australia on Tuesday
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform select the three best bets at Moe on Tuesday...

"...could be the way to go in what is a weaker race than she often contests..."

Timeform on Chatelaine

#6 Sky Hero - Moe R4 (05:39 BST)

Sky Hero sets the standard on the form of his latest third at Murtoa, and he may not need to improve much to get off the mark in what looks a weak contest on paper. Sweet Gold and Stannary will both be suited by the step up in trip and could be the ones to give the selection most to think about.

#8 Reward - Moe R7 (07:15 BST)

Reward remains open to more improvement after winning her maiden at this venue last time, where she won by just a nose but appeared to have more in hand. The fact she is proven on heavy ground is also a big plus, so she is fancied to follow up at the expense of Megamea, who was narrowly denied at Seymour recently.

#2 Chatelaine - Moe R8 (07:47 BST)

Chatelaine hasn't had much luck in recent starts, including when fifth at Geelong 11 days ago, and she could be the way to go in what is a weaker race than she often contests. Ronnani shed her maiden tag last time and is feared most ahead of Indiana Star, who is another last-time-out winner in the line-up.

On Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#6 Sky Hero - Moe R4 (05:39 BST)
#8 Reward - Moe R7 (07:15 BST)
#2 Chatelaine - Moe R8 (07:47 BST)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Moe (AUS) 28th Jul (R4 2050m Mdn)

Show Hide

Tuesday 28 July, 5.39am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Able Warrior
3. LHomme
4. Northern Woods
6. Sky Hero
7. Snowplough
8. Stannary
10. Too Purcent
12. Debullet
13. Solodka
14. Sweet Gold
15. Classy One
16. Russian Rhapsody
17. Marvelocity
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Moe (AUS) 28th Jul (R7 1200m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 28 July, 7.15am

Market rules

Back Lay
2. Eastern Pegasus
3. Artie Fred
5. Booze Free
6. Sharkbright
7. Chase On The Case
8. Reward
9. Unlimited Ability
10. Megamea
11. Uno Veloce
14. Amami
15. Sly Song
17. Aerospeed
18. Solo Flight
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Moe (AUS) 28th Jul (R8 1600m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 28 July, 7.47am

Market rules

Back Lay
2. Chatelaine
3. Earl Of Kendal
4. Barossa Kiss
5. Indiana Star
6. Real Thinker
7. Zhenya
8. Ronnani
9. Monumental Lady
10. Betty Of Grable
11. Elvaric
12. Yellilong Bugg
13. Avozinha
15. Dry Biscuit
16. Summer Blaze
17. Poleaxed
18. Well Meet Again
19. Smart Talk
20. Girl On A Train
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles