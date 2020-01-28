Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 28 January

#10 Ketos - Parx R2 (17:52)

With at least three likely front runners in this field, Ketos should get a good trip just in behind the speed, and can make light of a 267-day layoff. Stormy Highway may be next best, while R Jolly Dreamer can also go well.

#7 Natalie La Rose - Parx R4 (18:46)

Natalie La Rose is coming into this off a bit of a dull effort but has bounced back from poor runs before and can do so again. Bourbon Honey is another who was disappointing last time but has the ability to be right in the mix if back on song.

#6 Thatta Boy Girl - Parx R8 (20:34)

Thatta Boy Girl and Littlemissbusiness both come into this following convincing wins, with slight preference for the former, who recorded a good time over C&D in November. Sheplaysthefield can grab third place.