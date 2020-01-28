To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 28 January

Horses round the bend
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform head to Parx and for their best bets on Tuesday...

"...should get a good trip just in behind the speed..."

Timeform on Ketos

#10 Ketos - Parx R2 (17:52)

With at least three likely front runners in this field, Ketos should get a good trip just in behind the speed, and can make light of a 267-day layoff. Stormy Highway may be next best, while R Jolly Dreamer can also go well.

#7 Natalie La Rose - Parx R4 (18:46)

Natalie La Rose is coming into this off a bit of a dull effort but has bounced back from poor runs before and can do so again. Bourbon Honey is another who was disappointing last time but has the ability to be right in the mix if back on song.

#6 Thatta Boy Girl - Parx R8 (20:34)

Thatta Boy Girl and Littlemissbusiness both come into this following convincing wins, with slight preference for the former, who recorded a good time over C&D in November. Sheplaysthefield can grab third place.

Recommended bets

#10 Ketos - Parx R2 (17:52)
#7 Natalie La Rose - Parx R4 (18:46)
#6 Thatta Boy Girl - Parx R8 (20:34)

