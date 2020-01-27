To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform UK SmartPlays: Tuesday 28 January

Racing at Southwell
Timeform provide three bets in the UK on Tuesday
Timeform pick out their best back, lay and smart stat bets on Tuesday...

"...has taken his form to new heights since being switched to fences."

Timeform on Glittering Love

Back
Wasntexpectingthat - 17:55 Southwell

Wasntexpectingthat has been improving with each run of late, landing consecutive victories at Newcastle before narrowly failing in his hat-trick bid when collared in the final 50 yards. He quickly put that behind him, however, cruising clear to win with any amount in hand, again at Newcastle, nine days on. He still looks to be on a winning mark despite an 8 lb rise for his recent victory and is well worth siding with on his fibresand debut.

Lay
Ballard Down - 18:25 Southwell

Ballard Down returns to the Flat here after three below-par efforts over hurdles for David Pipe, generally lacking conviction with his hurdling in each outing. He is a moody sort and is typically a difficult ride, so Daniel Muscutt will certainly have his work cut out. He has recently transferred to Alexandra Dunn's yard and would rate a major player should that move spark a resurgence, but that cannot be assured, and for that reason he is worth passing up, with the hat-trick seeking Bond Angel looking the likelier winner.

Smart Stat
Glittering Love - 14:10 Newcastle

22% - Brian Hughes's strike rate at Newcastle

Glittering Love could only reach a modest level over hurdles but has taken his form to new heights since being switched to fences. He opened his account over the larger obstacles at Hexham in December 2018 before landing a hat-trick of victories at Ayr to round off a cracking season. He failed to complete here on his reappearance last month, but he remains with potential and is worth another chance to land his fifth success over fences.

Recommended bets

Back - Wasntexpectingthat – 17:55 Southwell
Lay - Ballard Down – 18:25 Southwell
Smart Stat - Glittering Love – 14:10 Newcastle

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

