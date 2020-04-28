To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Darts at Home Tips

Greatest Game Series

Classic Exchange Stories

Betting Masterclass Series

US Election Betting

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 28 April

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Join today
View market

Timeform bring you their three best bets from Will Rogers Downs on Tuesday...

"...this long-striding sort should have improvement to come..."

Timeform on Centergee

#4 Centergee - Will Rogers Downs R3 (20:15)

Centergee shaped with plenty of promise when third on debut over 6f here a fortnight ago and this long-striding sort should have improvement to come stepping up to a mile. There wasn't much between Dramacide and November Mike last time and they can fight it out for minor honours.

#11 Covington Quality - Will Rogers Downs R4 (20:45)

Covington Quality was returning from a four-month layoff when fading into fourth over course and distance last time and now drops in class. Boyd Caster's gelding should strip fitter this time and has a good work under his belt since that comeback run.

#4 Vangilder - Will Rogers Downs R8 (22:45)

Vangilder produced a career best when last seen in September, finishing second in a Grade 3 contest at Louisiana Downs. Steve Asmussen's charge appears to be working solidly for this comeback run and is taken to come out ahead of Gato Guapo. Overzealous is another to keep in mind.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#4 Centergee - Will Rogers Downs R3 (20:15)
#11 Covington Quality - Will Rogers Downs R4 (20:45)
#4 Vangilder - Will Rogers Downs R8 (22:45)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

WillRD (US) 28th Apr (R3 1m Mdn)

Tuesday 28 April, 8.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Willy Special Cats
Dramacide
Rollin River
Centergee
Final Burbank
Johnny Longboat
What Thinking
Bug Zapper
November Mike
Justins Omen
Up
Down

Bet slip

WillRD (US) 28th Apr (R4 6f Claim)

Tuesday 28 April, 8.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Vix Vision
N C C Jack
Powershift
Mickey The Moocher
Phelps
Handsome Traveler
Elijah Anet
Talk Gruff
Cruisin Cue
Rapid Impulse
Covington Quality
Up
Down

Bet slip

WillRD (US) 28th Apr (R8 1m Allw)

Tuesday 28 April, 10.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Miltontown
Drifting West
Eagle Pass
Vangilder
Gold Buyer
Gentrified
GRADE ONE
Dame Plata
Gato Guapo
Overzealous
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles