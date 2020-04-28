Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 28 April

#4 Centergee - Will Rogers Downs R3 (20:15)

Centergee shaped with plenty of promise when third on debut over 6f here a fortnight ago and this long-striding sort should have improvement to come stepping up to a mile. There wasn't much between Dramacide and November Mike last time and they can fight it out for minor honours.

#11 Covington Quality - Will Rogers Downs R4 (20:45)

Covington Quality was returning from a four-month layoff when fading into fourth over course and distance last time and now drops in class. Boyd Caster's gelding should strip fitter this time and has a good work under his belt since that comeback run.

#4 Vangilder - Will Rogers Downs R8 (22:45)

Vangilder produced a career best when last seen in September, finishing second in a Grade 3 contest at Louisiana Downs. Steve Asmussen's charge appears to be working solidly for this comeback run and is taken to come out ahead of Gato Guapo. Overzealous is another to keep in mind.