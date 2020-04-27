Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 28 April

#1 Pioneer - Kembla Grange R4 (05:55 BST)

Pioneer has filled the runner-up spot on his last two starts over C&D, looking all over the winner on the most recent occasion before being run down close home. He is slowly compiling a very consistent record, finishing out of the frame only once in eight starts to date, and there would certainly be no more deserving winner than him in conditions that clearly play to his strengths. Ranges and Criaderas are others to consider for place purposes.

#6 Oconee - Kembla Grange R6 (07:10 BST)

Oconee caught the eye when fourth on his debut at Newcastle earlier this month, doing his best work at the finish to be beaten just a length and a half. That form is just about the best on offer in this line-up, and, with further improvement on the cards (especially now up in trip), this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark at the second attempt. Stiller also has the form to be a player and is feared most now back down in trip, leaving Sun Moon Sky to complete the shortlist.

#5 Trajection - Kembla Grange R7 (07:50 BST)

Trajection wasn't seen to best effect at Wyong last time and is better judged on the form of her earlier success at Newcastle. She had created a good impression on that occasion, forging clear in the closing stages to land the spoils by two and a half lengths, and a return to that sort of level would give her leading claims here from what remains a fair mark. Ocean Heart and Miss Jenny are next best.

