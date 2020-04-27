To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's Australian SmartPlays: Tuesday 28 April

Racing in Australia
Timeform pick out three bets in Australia on Tuesday
Timeform select their three best bets at Kembla Grange on Tuesday...

"...this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark at the second attempt..."

Timeform on Oconee

#1 Pioneer - Kembla Grange R4 (05:55 BST)

Pioneer has filled the runner-up spot on his last two starts over C&D, looking all over the winner on the most recent occasion before being run down close home. He is slowly compiling a very consistent record, finishing out of the frame only once in eight starts to date, and there would certainly be no more deserving winner than him in conditions that clearly play to his strengths. Ranges and Criaderas are others to consider for place purposes.

#6 Oconee - Kembla Grange R6 (07:10 BST)

Oconee caught the eye when fourth on his debut at Newcastle earlier this month, doing his best work at the finish to be beaten just a length and a half. That form is just about the best on offer in this line-up, and, with further improvement on the cards (especially now up in trip), this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark at the second attempt. Stiller also has the form to be a player and is feared most now back down in trip, leaving Sun Moon Sky to complete the shortlist.

#5 Trajection - Kembla Grange R7 (07:50 BST)

Trajection wasn't seen to best effect at Wyong last time and is better judged on the form of her earlier success at Newcastle. She had created a good impression on that occasion, forging clear in the closing stages to land the spoils by two and a half lengths, and a return to that sort of level would give her leading claims here from what remains a fair mark. Ocean Heart and Miss Jenny are next best.

KemG (AUS) 28th Apr (R4 1200m CL1)

Tuesday 28 April, 5.55am

1. Pioneer
2. Sea Echo
3. Youre Next
4. Criaderas
6. Ranges
7. Foxy Rocket
9. Bigger Than Thorn
10. Bowery Breeze
11. Sarah Elizabeth
12. Varinka
13. Moinda
14. Crimson Ticket
15. I Am A Country Boy
16. Social Smile
17. Pretorius
KemG (AUS) 28th Apr (R6 1600m Mdn)

Tuesday 28 April, 7.10am

1. Alakahan
2. Design Ahead
3. Mikhail
4. Capital Venture
5. Carlin Trend
6. Oconee
7. Seporto
8. Stiller
9. Sun Moon Sky
10. Broadlea
11. Milawa
12. Air To Air
KemG (AUS) 28th Apr (R7 1600m Hcap)

Tuesday 28 April, 7.50am

2. Miss Jenny
3. Ocean Heart
4. Test Of War
5. Trajection
6. Captain Manering
7. Navy Cross
8. Rinviata
9. Tampering
10. Micks New Chick
11. Musume
12. Cuban Belle
13. Hypernicus
Timeform,

