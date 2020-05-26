To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 26 May

Racing in America
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Fonner Park on Tuesday...

"...he should be able to keep tabs on the leaders before pouncing late on..."

Timeform on Knight Disruptor

#5 Dixie Delta - Fonner Park R1 (22:00)

Dixie Delta ran well in the circumstances (trapped wide from bad draw) when fourth over this course and distance last time and should fare much better this time around. Her win on her penultimate start, also over course and distance, sets a decent standard for this field to aim at. Zyxyz may be the one to chase the selection home, while Mongol Call is another to factor in.

#5 Knight Disruptor - Fonner Park R2 (22:27)

Knight Disruptor comes into this starter allowance at the top of his game, his recent win over further at this track proving him at least as good as ever. The drop in trip shouldn't be an issue (won at this distance in February) and he should be able to keep tabs on the leaders before pouncing late on. Stable companion Man Camp appeals most of the rest.

#9 Super Charlie - Fonner Park R5 (23:48)

Super Charlie has won his last two starts (both over course and distance) and is right at the top of his game at the moment. Main danger Ye Be Judged was out of his depth in a strong race last time but should be more competitive here, while Be My Shadow has ground to make up on the selection, but should be able to at least grab a place.

FonnP (US) 26th May (R1 6f Claim)

Tuesday 26 May, 10.00pm

Market rules

Taylors Beauty
Distinct Approval
Foxy Twist
Jafmils Inferno
Dixie Delta
Zyxyz
Californiasummer
Mongol Call
FonnP (US) 26th May (R2 6f Allw)

Tuesday 26 May, 10.27pm

Market rules

Retrofit
Man Camp
Free Music
Just Due
Knight Disruptor
Topofthemountain
FonnP (US) 26th May (R5 6f Allw Claim)

Tuesday 26 May, 11.48pm

Market rules

Pickeljuice
Drinkinandthinkin
L B Gold
Morning Shadow
Ye Be Judged
Name The Price
Be My Shadow
Yayasgotmoregame
Super Charlie
Timeform,

