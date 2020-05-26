Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 26 May

#5 Dixie Delta - Fonner Park R1 (22:00)

Dixie Delta ran well in the circumstances (trapped wide from bad draw) when fourth over this course and distance last time and should fare much better this time around. Her win on her penultimate start, also over course and distance, sets a decent standard for this field to aim at. Zyxyz may be the one to chase the selection home, while Mongol Call is another to factor in.

#5 Knight Disruptor - Fonner Park R2 (22:27)

Knight Disruptor comes into this starter allowance at the top of his game, his recent win over further at this track proving him at least as good as ever. The drop in trip shouldn't be an issue (won at this distance in February) and he should be able to keep tabs on the leaders before pouncing late on. Stable companion Man Camp appeals most of the rest.

#9 Super Charlie - Fonner Park R5 (23:48)

Super Charlie has won his last two starts (both over course and distance) and is right at the top of his game at the moment. Main danger Ye Be Judged was out of his depth in a strong race last time but should be more competitive here, while Be My Shadow has ground to make up on the selection, but should be able to at least grab a place.