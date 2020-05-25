To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform's French SmartPlays: Tuesday 26 May

Timeform pick out three bets in France on Tuesday
Timeform select the three best bets at Pau on Tuesday...

"...looks to have a class edge over this lot if fit enough to do himself justice..."

Timeform on Punch Nantais

Baxter du Berlais - 16:02 Pau

Baxter du Berlais has taken well to chasing and showed fairly useful form to get off the mark at the second attempt over C&D in January, when winning comfortably by three and a half lengths. He showed enough that day to suggest his opening mark is a fair one now switching to handicaps, and it could be worth chancing him in a race where there is not much between the top four on Timeform ratings, with his scope for more improvement just swinging the balance in his favour. Motu Fareone, Jemsa and Holy Child are the others who cannot be left out of calculations.

Exupery - 18:22 Pau

Fandango sets the standard here on form and should prove a tough nut to crack, but preference is for the less-exposed Exupery, who stepped up on his previous efforts when winning at Nantes in November. The bare form of that effort doesn't give him too much to find with Fandango and he may yet have even more to offer, so there is plenty in his favour in what is likely to prove an informative heat for five-year-olds. Korevsky is the pick of the rest.

Punch Nantais - 20:07 Pau

Punch Nantais rates the clear one to beat here if arriving in anything like top form. Admittedly, we haven't seen him on a racecourse since he unseated his rider in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris at Auteuil two years ago, but he has shown himself to be a useful chaser on numerous occasions (including when winning a Grade 1 in May 2016) and looks to have a class edge over this lot if fit enough to do himself justice. Argentier and Grisy Apple's look the most likely to take advantage if the selection is below his best.

Recommended bets

Baxter du Berlais - 16:02 Pau
Exupery - 18:22 Pau
Punch Nantais - 20:07 Pau

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Timeform,

